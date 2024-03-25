Great pictures show runners hitting the streets of Chesterfield for the Redbrik Foundation 10k run and Nuzest Chesterfield 5K

Runners hit the streets of Chesterfield yesterday to help raise thousands of pounds for good causes in the Redbrik Foundation 10k run.
Published 25th Mar 2024, 09:44 GMT

The run, which started and finished at Queen’s Park, took participants through through the town and past iconic local landmarks. A number of roads were closed to allow the run to take place in safety.

As its name suggests, the Redbrik Foundation was once again the title partner of the 10k event, alongside other charity partners Ashgate Hospice, Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice and Cavendish Cancer Care. To date, the event has raised over £220,000 for a number of charities and good causes.

The Nuzest Chesterfield 5K Challenge also took place on Saturday – along with the Veezu 1K Fun Run on Sunday

The event started and finished in Queen's Park

Eager young runners at the start line

The event saw hundreds of runners take to the streets

The event helped raise funds for a number of good causes

