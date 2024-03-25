The run, which started and finished at Queen’s Park, took participants through through the town and past iconic local landmarks. A number of roads were closed to allow the run to take place in safety.

As its name suggests, the Redbrik Foundation was once again the title partner of the 10k event, alongside other charity partners Ashgate Hospice, Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice and Cavendish Cancer Care. To date, the event has raised over £220,000 for a number of charities and good causes.

The Nuzest Chesterfield 5K Challenge also took place on Saturday – along with the Veezu 1K Fun Run on Sunday

