Great photos show pet lovers enjoying Chesterfield RSPCA fun dog show

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 17th Jun 2024, 09:49 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2024, 10:18 BST
Rain didn’t dampen the spirits of dog lovers and their pets who got together for a special event in Chesterfield over the weekend – despite a downpour,

RSPCA Chesterfield and North Derbyshire held their fun dog show and family day at Eastwood park in Hasland, on Saturday.

Pets were judged in a number of categories, including dog with waggiest tail, best rescue dog and top tiddler

Local photographer Nick Rhodes was on hand to take these great photos from the event.

Chesterfield and north Derbyshire Fun Dog Show was held at Eastwood Park, Hasland.

1. Fun Dog Show

Chesterfield and north Derbyshire Fun Dog Show was held at Eastwood Park, Hasland. Photo: Nick Rhodes

Photo Sales
The waeather was not kind on Saturday morning

2. Fun Dog Show

The waeather was not kind on Saturday morning Photo: Nick Rhodes

Photo Sales
But the weather didn't dampen spirits

3. Dog show

But the weather didn't dampen spirits Photo: Nick Rhodes

Photo Sales
Judging takes place for a number of category awards

4. Dog show

Judging takes place for a number of category awards Photo: Nick Rhodes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:RSPCANorth DerbyshirePets