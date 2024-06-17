Great photos show pet lovers enjoying Chesterfield RSPCA fun dog show

RSPCA Chesterfield and North Derbyshire held their fun dog show and family day at Eastwood park in Hasland, on Saturday.
Pets were judged in a number of categories, including dog with waggiest tail, best rescue dog and top tiddler
Local photographer Nick Rhodes was on hand to take these great photos from the event.
1. Fun Dog Show
Chesterfield and north Derbyshire Fun Dog Show was held at Eastwood Park, Hasland. Photo: Nick Rhodes
2. Fun Dog Show
The waeather was not kind on Saturday morning Photo: Nick Rhodes
3. Dog show
But the weather didn't dampen spirits Photo: Nick Rhodes
4. Dog show
Judging takes place for a number of category awards Photo: Nick Rhodes