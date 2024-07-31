Great photos show people in Chesterfield enjoying the sunshine as Derbyshire basks in heatwave

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 31st Jul 2024, 09:36 BST
The weather has been scorchio over the last few days, with temperatures hitting 27c in north Derbyshire.

It’s meant beer gardens and parks have been packed out with people enjoying the summer sun – which has been much needed after a miserably wet start to the season.

We went out and about around Chesterfield to get these great photos of being enjoying the Great British summer..

Angie Mills and Jess Gibbins enjoy the sunshine at Chesterfield's Queen's Park

1. Sunny Chesterfield

Angie Mills and Jess Gibbins enjoy the sunshine at Chesterfield's Queen's ParkPhoto: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Eve Marsden enjoying the summer heat in Queens Park before going to the gym.

2. Sunny Chesterfield

Eve Marsden enjoying the summer heat in Queens Park before going to the gym.Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Keira and Owen in Queen's Park

3. Sunny Chesterfield

Keira and Owen in Queen's ParkPhoto: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Lisa and Lexie Butterworth and dog Bella.

4. Sunny Chesterfield

Lisa and Lexie Butterworth and dog Bella.Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldDerbyshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.