The Derbyshire house designed by Chesterfield architects has appeared on a repeat of Channel 4’s Grand Designs this week.

The property, designed by Lomas and Mitchell Architects whose practice is at Markham Vale, is a modern interpretation of a Derbyshire Longhouse, often a long, narrow building housing humans, animals and farm machinery.

Mike and Sarah Hannay, a couple who bought a farm holding several years ago, decided to build their own home there after both their daughters, Francesca and Isabella, had moved away after graduating.

The house was meant to provide for them as well as Mike's parents, Jean and Robin, and Sarah's mother, Sylvia.

The couple said they had initially paid £250,000 for the land and were planning to spend an additional £900,000 to build the house they wanted - adding up to nearly £1.2million in total.

Explaining the plans for their 500sq m house to Kevin, Mike said: 'It is a beautiful design.'

However, the house has been criticised by Grand Design viewers who blasted the building online.

Grand Designs viewers have blasted £1.5 million Derbyshire home, naming it an ‘absolute carbuncle’ and comparing it to a car dealership.

Richard Hale said: “ Who the heck gave them planning permission. That is not a blot on a beautiful landscape, it's an absolute carbuncle.”

Emma Hillier added: “The hearing aid beige exterior colour was rather ill advised."

Dariusz Ski said on Twitter: “Mmm, a house that looks like a business park. Lovely! Is this the one where you're upstairs, you look outside and instead of seeing the countryside you look at the granny extension roof. Stupid design.”

Maryann MacSuibhne added: “So its half mile walk to the kitchen now.”

Another comment added: “It's a bit office like.” While someone else said the house looks like a ‘car dealership.’

Matt Curtis said: “They are moving the poor parents out in the country away from everything to just sit and watch the sheep walk by!”

Keith Tweet said: “Love the city dwelling old couple in #GrandDesigns who don’t want to live in their son’s “dream” development in the country.”

The Derbyshire Times has approached Lomas and Mitchell Architects for a comment.

