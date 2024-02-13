Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Slimming World consultant Lisa Wingfield has relaunched a weight loss group at Harleys on Market Street, Staveley where she is offering guidance in a friendly and fun environment.

Lisa, 52, said: “I really do understand the highs and lows that a weight loss journey can bring. Whether you’ve never been to a Slimming World group before, or you’d like to return after some time away, there’s never any judgement or shame in group. I’ll be there with the other members to offer you a warm welcome and support you to enjoy real food while losing weight. We’ll learn loads together, have plenty of fun and build habits that will help you stay slim for life. Slimming World has given me my life back and it could do the same for you.”

She first joined Slimming World in 2019 having battled with her weight throughout her life. Lisa said: “I remember even from when I was young being called fat, big-boned… it had really knocked my confidence and left me with very low self-esteem. After giving birth to my twins I blamed my weight on the pregnancy. Losing weight just seemed like an impossible task and I didn’t know where to begin.”

Lisa Wingfield is pictured in 2018 before she signed up to Slimming World and shows off her 3 and a half stone weight loss five months after she joined.

With the power of Slimming World’s generous Food Optimising plan, alongside the support of her consultant and fellow members in group, Lisa went on to reach her target weight in July 2019 with a life-changing 3 and ½ stone loss. She was keen to support others to live happier and healthier lives, so became a Slimming World consultant in November 2019.

Lisa said: “I absolutely loved my time as a Slimming World consultant, it really is the most rewarding job! Getting to see people change before your eyes, their confidence grow and their health improve really is the best feeling in the world. Unfortunately when the Covid pandemic hit, I – like many slimmers – found myself falling back into old habits, but thankfully I had learned through Slimming World to show myself more self-compassion.”

After taking a break from the role, Lisa returned on a temporary basis in April 2023 and was quickly reminded of what she had loved so dearly about her groups. “It really was a no- brainer that I wanted to return to the role permanently and support my local community again," she said.

Lisa rejoined the Slimming World Academy to refresh her knowledge and retrain. She also resumed her own weight loss journey and said: “I can’t wait to reach my dream target and stay there for good. I’ve even started to get more active through our Body Magic activity programme, and can’t wait to run around after my granddaughter as she grows up.

"The whole family have been able to enjoy all of our favourite meals including curry and chilli, and I’ve even been able to enjoy eating out and socialising with friends and family.”