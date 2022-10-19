Gracie, killed by co-worker Michael Sellers in June last year, would have been 25 today (October 19).

Since her tragic death Gracie’s parents Richard Spinks and Alison Heaton have highlighted the need for greater funding and resources for the investigation of stalking offences across all police forces.

Following a disastrous investigation into Gracie’s complaints against Sellers for stalking five Derbyshire Police officers have been served with disciplinary notices.

Gracie's parents Richard and Alison launch the website.

A full coroners inquest into Gracie’s death will take place in November and will be adjourned until next year.

Speaking this week about the website Richard said ongoing investigations leading up to and stalled by Gracie’s inquest meant “a very difficult” time for the family.

He said: “We’re hoping the website will provide a focal point for the campaign - to have stalking investigated thoroughly, taken seriously by the police and victims fully supported.

“We’re launching the website to celebrate the legacy she leaves behind and the campaign going forward.

“It's about how we want to change things with police forces - to get them to stop sitting on their hands and do something.

“It’s a focal point for people to go rather than Facebook or Instagram - it’s a platform for people to go to.”

The website will provide advice for victims of stalking - including a blog written by Richard himself listing signs of the offence and how to seek help.

Speaking about Gracie’s birthday Richard said: “It’s the second birthday that she’s missed - we’ll be remembering the day and visiting the graveyard privately, lighting candles.

“Normally we could have gone out as a family for a meal somewhere or had a day out - especially for a special birthday like 25 as well.

“That’s what we would have done, but obviously we can’t.”

Pondering the passage of time and looking forward 10 years to Gracie’s 35th birthday, Richard said: “We would hope by that time that the government has made some changes and the world is a safer place - where men, women and girls feel safer about reporting stalking.

“The message on the website is ‘time for change’ - so I’m hoping in 10 years’ time we will have achieved a lot and all the police forces in the country will have sat up and done a lot more about how they deal with these cases.”

Earlier this year a petition calling for Gracie’s Law – to see stalking taken more seriously by police forces across the UK – was presented to Parliament.

The on-going aim for Gracie’s Law – now supported by the website – is to see every police force in the country, have “robust and standardised” procedures to handle stalking

cases.

The campaign calls for “exemplary” training for all officers and dedicated stalking units or officers and for the government to ensure police forces have the necessary

budgets and funding to adequately tackle stalking.