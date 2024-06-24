Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It is now three years since Gracie Spinks was murdered by stalker Michael Sellers.

Her father Richard Spinks, 69, says that looking back on what her family has achieved since she was killed on June 18, 2021 helps them to carry on.

Speaking to Derbyshire Times this week, Richard said: "When you sit back and have a look at what we’ve achieved, mainly down to Gracie’s high-profile case, we’re very pleased.

"It eases the pain knowing we’re doing something positive by helping others and making changes for the better, that’s what drives us on.”

Richard Spinks and solicitor Sajad Chaudhury at the conclusion of Gracie's inquest

In the weeks after Gracie’s death the family and their supporters began the Gracie’s Law campaign with an ongoing aim is to see standardised stalking procedures, better training and dedicated stalking units at every police force in the country.

Nearly three years on from the launch Derbyshire Constabulary has created roles for three stalking advocates and a stalking coordinator, however stalking resources at many other forces remain under-funded.

In the coming weeks Richard will be meeting with Paul Mills, The National Police Chiefs' Council Lead for Stalking and Harassment to discuss how resources can be improved across the country.

Speaking about the ongoing campaign, Richard said: "It’s very difficult at times to do this stuff but I can’t just say, we’ll she’s gone, we’ll carry on with our lives. It helps a lot knowing we have so much support.

Richard Spinks and Alison Ward at their daughter's grave

"Everyone wants these changes to be made."

In November last year Chesterfield coroner Matthew Kewley wrote to Home Secretary James Cleverly urging action to address a lack of stalking advocates in police forces across the country, labelling it a “postcode lottery”.

The letter came as part of Mr Kewley’s report into Derbyshire Constabulary’s disastrous investigation of Gracie’s complaint against stalker Michael Sellers, who eventually murdered the 23-year-old as she tended to her horse Paddy at his stables.

Gracie Spinks was murdered by stalker Michael Sellers on June 18, 2021

During a three-week inquest a jury found Derbyshire Constabulary had made “serious failings” in the way the Derbyshire force handled the investigation.

Responding to the report, Constabulary Chief Constable Rachel Swann outlined a comprehensive account of actions being taken to ensure stalking victims are better protected in future.

They included a new “stalking policy”, more rigorous risk assessments, upgrades to crime recording systems and new emphasis on the importance of note-taking and investigating found weapons.

As part of the family’s fight to see improvements made in the way police deal with stalking, Richard and Gracie’s mother Alison Ward have appeared in a Derbyshire Constabulary training video during which he discusses Gracie’s story and the importance risk assessing cases correctly.

In everyday life, semi-retired radio DJ Richard, 69, still hosts a two-hour show on North Derbyshire Radio from 10pm-midnight five days a week and takes a lot of comfort from Jiu Jitsu.

He was introduced to Mind, Body and Spirit Martial Arts in Brampton 17 years ago when he took up the sport to encourage Gracie and her brother Tom as youngsters.

Speaking about the three-year anniversary of Gracie’s death and the ongoing campaign, Richard said: “It was a funny old day, but we got through it Ok. It was the worst one actually.

"By doing this, it’s our way of still being Gracie’s parents. She’s not here but we can still do something for her.

"My motto is just keep going. I get up and get on with jobs around the house and I have a lot of admin with our campaign.”