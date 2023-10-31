The former warehouse supervisor who is thought to have stabbed Chesterfield’s Gracie Spinks to death stalked eight other women before becoming “interested” in her, an inquest heard.

A detective described how Micheal Sellars, 35, harassed the females – all work colleagues – with constant requests for dates, tracking one on social media using fake accounts, following another in his car and appearing parked outside the home of another.

Detective Constable Denise Sandall told Chesterfield Coroners Court how most of his former victims worked with him at Derbyshire e-commerce firm Xbite and resigned due to his unwanted attentions.

In one case a 17-year-old worker at the company moved home and changed her car after leaving the Barlborough employer to shake off predatory Sellars.

Gracie Spinks was stabbed to death in June 2021

Speaking about another former victim, the officer said: “Another female aged 17 was not aware that that Michael Sellars had a fascination with her but others were aware.”

Describing how Sellars, 35, kept tabs on one woman through fake social media, she said: “Another employee was following her on Instagram. However he later said he didn’t have an account so it was clear someone was creating fake accounts.”

When an announcement was made by the firm warning about fake accounts Sellars was seen disappearing into the toilets with his phone.

Sellars, who lived with his parents in Sheffield, asked one exasperated worker out “10 times” and after asking him to stop, noticed he “seemed to know a lot about her life and friends.”

Gracie Spinks' parents Richard Spinks and Alison Heaton hope her inquest will highlight failures in how police dealt with their daughter's case

Following a works night out with another former colleague, Sellars texted her the next day, accusing her of speaking with other men and “not paying attention to him”.

Failed pharmaceutical science student Sellars started to show an interest in Gracie Spinks in October 2020 while she was working at Xbite.

A friend at the company sent her a text message informing her that Sellars had a “crush” on her and the pair went for a meal in Sheffield a few days later. This was followed by walks and visits by the pair to each other’s homes.

Gracie Spinks' inquest is being held at Chesterfield Town Hall

After an incident at Gracie’s Old Whittington in the following December during which he “got on top” of Gracie and “refused” to get off, she ended their relationship.

In a text on December 16 she wrote: “I’ve realised I’ve not got time for much in my life, I’m sorry it’s come this far already. I just didn’t know how to tell you, I hope you understand.”

On January 4 Gracie, 23, saw warehouse supervisor Sellars parked outside Blue Lodge Farm where she kept horse Paddy.

Later the same say he also confronted Gracie in the locker rooms at work – which was the point at which she finally complained to HR at Xbite about him. On February 2 he was finally dismissed from the company.

The Court heard how after Sellars’ body was found 150 metres from where he stabbed Gracie to death on June 18 the same year a “suicide” note was found in his bedroom at his parents’ home.

In it he wrote: “I couldn’t deal with all of her lies against me – how can she carry on normally while I suffer. I have not done anything wrong, I’m so sorry for letting everyone down.”

The note was accompanied by a quote from late American comedian Bill Hicks which read: “I left in love, in laughter, and in truth and wherever truth, love and laughter abide I am there in spirit.”