The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, asked people across the county what they think about different aspects of their care – including the appointment booking process.

Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of patients who rated their overall experience of booking an appointment as either poor or fairly poor.

These are the 11 doctor’s surgeries in Chesterfield and Derbyshire with the worst ratings for the overall experience of booking appointments.

1. The Village Surgery, South Normanton The Village Surgery was ranked as the worst in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire for booking appointments. Of the 108 patients who responded, 45.1% said this aspect of their care was either poor or fairly poor. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Elmwood Medical Centre, Buxton The Elmwood Medical Centre was ranked as the second worst in the region. Of the 87 patients who responded, 41.4% rated their experience booking appointments as poor or fairly poor. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Royal Primary Care Chesterfield West, Chesterfield Royal Primary Care Chesterfield West was ranked the third worst surgery in the area. Of the 154 patients who responded, 40.8% said their experience booking appointments was poor or fairly poor. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Clay Cross Medical Centre, Clay Cross The Clay Cross Medical Centre was ranked the fourth worst surgery in the area. Of the 68 patients surveyed, 39.1% said their experience of booking appointments was either poor or fairly poor. Photo: Google Photo Sales