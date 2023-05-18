'Good' Derbyshire school 'delighted' as Ofsted inspectors praise 'brilliant' staff who are 'like family'

Swanwick Pre-School at Pentrich Road has been rated as ‘good’ across all the categories during its recent Ofsted inspection.

In the report published on May 10, inspectors praised the school staff who ‘use their detailed knowledge about children to plan activities that appeal to their interests.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors said: “Children have close relationships with staff. They feel safe and secure to explore the activities that staff have planned.”

Ofsted rated Swanwick Pre-school as 'good' and praised the staff, as parents have said staff are 'like family.' Back row from left to right - Jeanette Boyd, Alison Pickering, Rebecca Jaques, Amie Briggs Front row from left to right - Stacey Maskrey, Lynda Wardle

The report found that pupils have high levels of confidence and are curious about visitors to the preschool and excitedly approach and tell them about the activities they are interested in.

Staff have a clear intent for what they want children to learn. They explain to children the rules of the pre-school and offer gentle reminders throughout the day. Children know the expectations well, and their behaviour is ‘very good’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors added: “Staff support children's emotional development well. For instance, they sensitively talk to children about different feelings and emotions. Children learn that it is acceptable to feel happy, sad or angry and that everyone at different times has these feelings.

"Pre-school work with local schools to support children's transitions. Children are introduced to new teachers in a familiar environment. Staff arrange for teaching staff to visit the pre-school, and they go with children on visits to the school.

"Parents speak affectionately about the staff. They say they are amazing and a breath of fresh air. They feel well informed about their children's progress and their activities during the day.

"Parents are extremely happy with the positive relationships developed between staff and children and say that the staff are like family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad