'Good' Derbyshire school 'delighted' as Ofsted inspectors praise 'brilliant' staff who are 'like family'
The chairman of a Derbyshire school has thanked staff who were praised by Ofsted inspectors.
Swanwick Pre-School at Pentrich Road has been rated as ‘good’ across all the categories during its recent Ofsted inspection.
In the report published on May 10, inspectors praised the school staff who ‘use their detailed knowledge about children to plan activities that appeal to their interests.’
Inspectors said: “Children have close relationships with staff. They feel safe and secure to explore the activities that staff have planned.”
The report found that pupils have high levels of confidence and are curious about visitors to the preschool and excitedly approach and tell them about the activities they are interested in.
Staff have a clear intent for what they want children to learn. They explain to children the rules of the pre-school and offer gentle reminders throughout the day. Children know the expectations well, and their behaviour is ‘very good’.
Inspectors added: “Staff support children's emotional development well. For instance, they sensitively talk to children about different feelings and emotions. Children learn that it is acceptable to feel happy, sad or angry and that everyone at different times has these feelings.
"Pre-school work with local schools to support children's transitions. Children are introduced to new teachers in a familiar environment. Staff arrange for teaching staff to visit the pre-school, and they go with children on visits to the school.
"Parents speak affectionately about the staff. They say they are amazing and a breath of fresh air. They feel well informed about their children's progress and their activities during the day.
"Parents are extremely happy with the positive relationships developed between staff and children and say that the staff are like family.”
Following the Ofsted report, Martin Dye, Chair of Swanwick Pre-School said: “We’re delighted to retain our good Ofsted rating and is a testament to the hard work of our brilliant staff team and committee, who take great care in ensuring we provide a good level of education and a safe and interactive environment for the children in our local community to enjoy.”