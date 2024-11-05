Artist's impression of the proposed Shirebrook Hub & Cafe.

Regeneration plans for the heart of a Derbyshire town have taken a step forward with the granting of permission to erect a pavilion building containing a community hub and cafe.

The new-build is planned for Shirebrook Market Place which the town council is seeking to improve physically and environmentally by making the civic space more vibrant and welcoming.

Offering a flexible space, the hub could accommodate co-working, community events and tourist information centre. The building would increase the provision of public WCs, market stall storage and provide an office for the market supervisor.

However, the project has been slammed as a ‘total waste of public money” by Sandra Gregory of Langwith Road, Shirebrook. In a letter to the district council, Mrs Gregory wrote: “Council Tax payers can not be expected to fund this ugly and unnecessary project. The area for market stalls has been reduced by the monument and ongoing structure of a memorial garden and there have already been complaints about this so if this makes the market square smaller there won't be need for a store for the market stalls and there is definitely no need for a supervisors office either. What is there in Shirebrook for it to be a tourist centre?”

Tracey Phillips of Lavender Close, Shirebrook commented: “We have too many cafes in the square already. Another cafe will not benefit current businesses or bring anyone into the square. In addition there is no requirement for a tourist information centre. Why would anyone want to come into Shirebrook in its current state. This is a total waste of money and is not wanted or required by the residents. It will also look totally out of place and the building is not in keeping with the current square. The money would be best spent in tidying up and making improvements to the current infrastructure.”

However, Mick Yates of Wood Lane, Shirebrook backed the scheme. He wrote: “The market is the focal point of the town, the beating heart of the community and is long overdue updating and investment. At the moment a lot of people ignore the pedestrian zone signs and the market square is basically used as an unofficial car park. The current toilets are poor, unreliable and in desperate need of replacement. The cafe/community hub with a wifi hub will be a great public facility. The provision of market stall storage demonstrates a clear commitment by the council to continue Shirebrook's long history as a market town.”

A design and access statement to the district council shows that the proposed building has a tall corner feature creating a ‘lofty’ cafe space whilst also creating a memory of the ‘pithead’ form. The use of charred timber is a reference to the production of coal and the industry which played a significant role in the evolution of Shirebrook.

The statement added that there are around 60 commercial buildings facing onto the square and reported: “The shops appear popular and most are local, independent businesses. There is a clear sense that this is a tight-knit community where local businesses are supported and used as social spaces. The variety of shops demonstrates that this is a multi-cultural area, with Turkish and Kurdish barbers, as well as two Polish supermarkets.”

Members of the district council’s planning committee consented to the application by Shirebrook Town Council following an officer’s recommendation that it be approved.