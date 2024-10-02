Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to regenerate an historic pub building in a north Derbyshire town by transforming it into a restaurant with holiday apartments have won the go-ahead.

Abul Khayere has been successful in his application for consent to convert and extend the former pub premises known as The Three Tuns on the corner of Cemetery Road, Dronfield.

His proposal includes creating three holiday apartments on the first floor and blocking off the access from Chesterfield Road, leaving only one access from Cemetery Road.

Dronfield Town Council said it was keen to see the site brought back into use but was concerned that the Cemetery Road access was close to a bend and was a risk to safety.

The Three Tuns closed as a public house in 2018 and the interior of the building has since deteriorated due to vandalism and the theft of radiators and pipe work.

James Ward was among members of the public who commented on the application. He said that the car park had space for 20 vehicles, some of which would be taken up by staff and residents and would require surplus parking near a busy road junction.

However, a design and access statement said that 40% of customers would arrive by taxi, 20 staff would use public transport and go home by taxi and two existing parking spaces would be used by management.

The eye-catching black and white timber and red brick building was erected between the two world wars and operated as a pub until 2018. The interior of the building has deteriorated since the pub’s closure and become a target for vandals and thieves who have stolen radiators and pipe work.

Dronfield Civic Society praised the application seeking to bring the building back into use and retaining the existing features and fabric associated with a building recognised by the conservation officer as a non-designated heritage asset.

Mr Khayere proposes to keep the projecting gables with neo-Tudor detailing to the east and north elevations.

However his plans to extend the building have drawn criticism. Elaine Cresswell wrote: “The design of the proposed south elevation is bland, ugly and does not match the existing facade or roofscape. The design does not take into account the location, size or position in the landscape as viewed from Hallowes Rise which rises steeply up the hillside to the south of the premises.

"The loss of the original architecture of the three highly visible sides of the building would be a great loss to the locality.”

She further stated: “I am surprised at the proposed use for holiday lets. Dronfield is not a tourist destination and there are few facilities for visitors especially families with children.”

Supporting the application, Aaron Shufflebottom said: “Would be great to see this happen. It’s a shame that this building has been left in disrepair for so long.”

A previous application by Mr Khayere to change the use from public house to restaurant was approved in January 2020 but not implemented. That application included a part single storey/part two storey extension with single storey front extension and roof terrace.

In May 2023 the planning authority refused an application by Mr Khayere to demolish the former public house and to erect two detached houses in its place. The main issues were the effect of the building’s demolition on roosting bats which are protected species and the loss of a non-designated heritage asset. Mr Khayere’s appeal against the decision was dismissed in February 2024.