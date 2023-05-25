The building on Central Drive, Shirebrook, will house three one-bedroom flats and one two-bedroom flat and there will be four off-street parking spaces.

Applicant Sean Brister has been granted conditional permission by Bolsover District Council for the conversion which will include extensions and alterations to windows and doors.

The conditions include that work begins on the conversion within three years and that a scheme of sound insulation be submitted and approved by the planning authority before the first occupant moves in.

The old police station on Central Drive, Shirebrook, will be converted into flats.

Environmental health officer David Hay said in a report to the council: “I have concerns re the internal layouts of the flats in terms of means of escape from fire.” He stated that the main exit/entrance for two of the proposed flats would be through the kitchen/lounge, a risk room in terms of fire. Mr Hay advised that escape windows be installed in three bedrooms.