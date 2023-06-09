Former Inkersall Methodist Church at Summerskill Green, is set to start a new life as it will soon be converted into affordable housing and a replacement church.

The former church was demolished in 2018 following structural issues and since then church members have been meeting in a portacabin on the site.

Trustees of Inkersall Methodist Church have been working closely with Osco Homes to draw up a plan for a replacement Church which will be sited alongside new affordable housing.

Former Inkersall Methodist Church at Summerskill Green, Inkersall, Chesterfield, is set to start a new life as it will soon be converted into affordable housing and a replacement church. Photo from Design and Access Statement

On Monday, June 5, Chesterfield Borough Council has approved their planning application and the site will soon see a replacement church and nine new dwellings with associated car parking.

The proposed church development includes the construction of a new worship area and community hall with associated facilities including a kitchen, WC’s and meeting room or vestry.

All the terraced houses at the site will be two and a half story buildings with habitable roof spaces – to give occupiers a range of options to have an en-suite bathroom, home working space or additional bedroom at the attic. A driveway with two parking spaces will be provided for each house.

The council has approved the optional layout plans for all buildings, however, said that no more than three bedrooms can be located in each terraced house.

View from Hillman Drive towards the site showing the now demolished church buildings. Photo from Design and Access Statement

In a design and access statement, the developer said: “ The proposed development makes a positive impact in terms of turning a largely vacant piece of land into much needed housing provision. Opportunities for passive surveillance will be increased, minimising opportunities for crime and antisocial behaviour.

“The vision behind the development of the new Church is to provide in Inkersall and for Inkersall, an exceptional, state of the art, community resource, which will be a base for a worshipping community, and a highquality space for community gatherings and various interests.”

Revd Tracey Harris said: “I noted from my research the multiple needs identified in the Chesterfield Borough Council's 'State of the Borough 2020' report. A combined Church and community hub has the potential to help address some of these needs, such as providing low-cost or no-cost activities for families living on low incomes.

“We recognise that building community and a sense of belonging are powerful ways to help end isolation, and to help reduce the rise in depression and anxiety which has been exacerbated since 2019.

View from Inkersall Green Road towards the site following demolition. Photo from Design and Access Statement

“Through this venture the Methodist Church hopes to make a contribution and positive difference to Inkersall. There will be volunteering opportunities for members of the community which has the capacity to increase social interaction and friendship, confidence and well-being, as well as provide an opportunity to give back to the neighbourhood.”

There have been no comments against the application submitted, and one public comment supporting the plans.

Gary Jackon, a local resident said in his comment: “I am 100 per cent in favour of this going ahead. It will bring new life into the plot which has been more or less derelict for a number of years since the old church buildings were demolished.

