Go-ahead for repairs to Chesterfield's historic National Union of Mineworkers' offices
The Grade II listed building at 100 Saltergate has suffered damage and damp. James Hartley is proposing repairs to the ballroom, hall, kitchen, meeting room, offices and toilets, including ceilings, floors, internal walls and external doors.
An officer’s report to Chesterfield Borough Council said: “Where there are areas of character in the building, such as the former ballroom with its timber panelling or the staircase with its wrought iron balusters, these would be retained and refurbished where necessary in an appropriate manner. The only external change would be the like-for-like replacement of a damaged timber panelled door.”
Erected in 1893, the building is described in a heritage statement as “a rare example of a 19th century purpose built trade union office, the focal point for the organisation and management of union activities in one of the most productive coalfields in Britain.”
Statues of the then miners’ union General Secretary James Haslam and Chesterfield MP William Edwin Harvey stand guard outside the entrance to the building. Both statues are Grade II listed.
