Go-ahead for new landmark building to house library and business hub in north Derbyshire town centre's regeneration project
The Market Square has been earmarked for the proposed two-storey Pavilion which would accommodate the relocated Staveley Library on the ground floor and commercial centre on the upper floor.
An architect’s design and access statement states: “It will feature traditional elements like arches, red brick and pitched roof paying homage to the area’s heritage and surroundings.” Metal fins and lightweight expanse of glazing will add modern touches.
The application, which includes demolishing redundant toilets on the proposed site, was submitted by Chesterfield Borough Council and approved by the council’s planning authority.
The Pavilion building is considered a key component of the Staveley 21 project, a £6million initiative aimed at redeveloping and enhancing the Market Place. This project is part of the Staveley Town Deal, which was awarded £25.2 million in 2021.
Councillor Tricia Gilby, leader of the borough council and vice-chair of the Staveley Town Deal, said: “This project is about recognising the changing nature of our town centres and creating the facilities needed for more events and social spaces that will encourage peopleto visit and support local businesses.”
Work to transform Staveley town centre is anticipated to start on site later this year.
