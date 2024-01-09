Glowing success: Chesterfield tanning business crowned best in England - with exciting plans for the future
The business, at Unit 3a, Horse Chestnut Close, picked up the prestigious title of Best Tanning Salon in England at Englands Business Awards 2023. The salon, owned by Ross Frisby and managed in partnership with Lennie Carter, had previously bagged the title of Best Tanning Salon in the East Midlands.
Ross and Lennie said: "We were up against salons from Essex, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, and a few more.
“We thank our staff and customers for making Koko the success it is today.”
The duo credited their success to the unwavering support of their loyal customers.
Looking ahead, Ross and Lennie hinted at exciting plans for 2024.
They added: “We have a few more things to introduce through 2024 at Koko and another big project in the planning stages for Chesterfield.”