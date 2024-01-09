Glowing success: Chesterfield tanning business crowned best in England - with exciting plans for the future

A beacon of bronzed brilliance in Chesterfield, KoKo Tanning is celebrating double triumph as Best in England after clinching regional excellence.

The business, at Unit 3a, Horse Chestnut Close, picked up the prestigious title of Best Tanning Salon in England at Englands Business Awards 2023. The salon, owned by Ross Frisby and managed in partnership with Lennie Carter, had previously bagged the title of Best Tanning Salon in the East Midlands.

Ross and Lennie said: "We were up against salons from Essex, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, and a few more.

“We thank our staff and customers for making Koko the success it is today.”

Ross Frisby and Lennie Carter celebrate winning 'England's Best Tanning Salon' with family and friends.

The duo credited their success to the unwavering support of their loyal customers.

Looking ahead, Ross and Lennie hinted at exciting plans for 2024.