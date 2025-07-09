Global Brands are bidding for permission to build an additional storage and distribution depot on undeveloped land at Upper Mantle Close, Clay Cross just to the east of its expanding facility.

A north Derbyshire based drinks company which exports to more than 30 countries worldwide is aiming for planning permission to build a new storage and distribution depot in Clay Cross.

Global Brands Ltd has earmarked undeveloped land off Mantle Close as the location for its proposed 3,000 sqm unit. Thirty workers would be employed at the depot which would operate daily from 6am until 10pm.

The proposed depot would provide additional storage and warehouse space for the business’s expanding Clay Cross facility which is just to the east of the application site.

Planning consent is being sought from North East Derbyshire District Council by Global Brands Ltd, based at Casa Hotel, Lockoford Lane, Chesterfield.