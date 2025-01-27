Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Glamping pods are proposed for a site in rural Derbyshire which for many years has been used as a pitch for touring caravans and motorhomes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Witham has applied for planning consent for the five timber pods to be erected at Grange Farm, Cross Lane, Wessington on a site owned by his father David. The pentagonal pods will be to the immediate east of the farmhouse and agricultural building. Parking bays to serve the proposed pods are within the existing service yard. The site already has double pitch sockets providing an accessible electricity supply for each visiting client.

A statement from John Church Planning Consultancy Ltd to North East Derbyshire District Council says of the site: “It is intimately connected, both physically and visually, with the adjacent buildings at Grange Farm, with which it shares its vehicular access and drainage facilities. It also benefits from substantial surrounding existing high hedges that afford significant and beneficial screening in a manner that ensures that this proposed development of a modest scale within the land does not impact adversely on the surrounding countryside and, importantly, on the amenities enjoyed by adjacent residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Having regard to its historic usage, it is considered that the application site should be regarded as previously developed land.”

The site does not form part of an international or national site for nature conservation.