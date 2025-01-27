Glamping pods plan for rural Derbyshire site where touring caravans and motorhomes have pitched for many years
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Dan Witham has applied for planning consent for the five timber pods to be erected at Grange Farm, Cross Lane, Wessington on a site owned by his father David. The pentagonal pods will be to the immediate east of the farmhouse and agricultural building. Parking bays to serve the proposed pods are within the existing service yard. The site already has double pitch sockets providing an accessible electricity supply for each visiting client.
A statement from John Church Planning Consultancy Ltd to North East Derbyshire District Council says of the site: “It is intimately connected, both physically and visually, with the adjacent buildings at Grange Farm, with which it shares its vehicular access and drainage facilities. It also benefits from substantial surrounding existing high hedges that afford significant and beneficial screening in a manner that ensures that this proposed development of a modest scale within the land does not impact adversely on the surrounding countryside and, importantly, on the amenities enjoyed by adjacent residents.
"Having regard to its historic usage, it is considered that the application site should be regarded as previously developed land.”
The site does not form part of an international or national site for nature conservation.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.