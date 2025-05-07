Glamping pods bid for rural Derbyshire wins planning consent

Planners have approved the erection of five timber glamping pods at Grange Farm, Cross Lane, Wessington.

Plans to erect glamping pods in rural Derbyshire have been passed by a district council.

The five timber pods will be based at Grange Farm, Cross Lane, Wessington on a site which has been used as a pitch for touring caravans and motorhomes for many years.

North East Derbyshire District Council has approved an application by Dan Witham for the pods which will be to the immediate east of the farmhouse and agricultural building. The site is owned by Dan’s father, David.