Glamorous bar and restaurant set to open in landmark former bank building in Peak District town

Longbow Venues has officially revealed the name and concept behind its latest hospitality venture - a vibrant bar and restaurant set to open in early 2026 in the heart of Bakewell.

Housed in the grand, Grade II-listed former Royal Bank of Scotland building, The Charleston promises to be unlike anything Bakewell has seen before.

Inspired by the elegance and exuberance of the 1920s, it will offer an immersive, all-day experience where heritage, hospitality and modern comfort meet.

Designed in collaboration with Concorde BGW, Longbow Venues alongside landlord Coverland UK, are investing a significant £2.5 million into transforming this iconic sandstone building.

This opulent renovation will celebrate original features - such as soaring ceilings, ornate cornices, and tall arched windows - while introducing warm lighting, rich textures, and bold design cues drawn from the golden age of cocktails and jazz.

It will be a venue that sets the tone for a new era of sociable and sparkling occasions, complemented by stylish dining, cocktails, coffees and the very best tipples in the Peak District.

The Charleston will span two floors, with a bustling ground-floor bar and restaurant offering a sophisticated and lively experience and a sweeping vivacious upstairs restaurant. The venue will accommodate seating for up to 160 guests, with additional standing space in the bar area.

A baby grand piano will take centre stage, with daily live music from smooth jazz to soul to classic 1920s swing - recreating the perfect atmosphere of the prohibition age.

Outside, a beautifully designed courtyard will offer additional seating for up to 90 guests. Heated, semi-sheltered and thoughtfully arranged, it provides a fabulous setting for alfresco dining and drinks.

Another standout feature is a distinctive private dining room set within the bank’s original strong room - an intimate and exclusive space for up to 10 guests, ideal for special occasions, business meetings and get-togethers.

Rob Hattersley, founder of Longbow Bars & Restaurants explained: “Bringing this building back to life has been a personal mission. I grew up in Bakewell, and it’s incredibly exciting to be reviving such a local landmark full of grandeur - not just preserving its heritage but giving it a new lease of life as a warm, welcoming space that locals and visitors will love.”

Rob’s hospitality roots also run deep in the town. His parents owned Aitch’s Wine Bar and Bistro, a much-loved Bakewell institution between 1982 and 2004.

He said: “My hospitality career started at Aitch’s when I was 14 years old, and since it closed, people have often said there’s been a gap - a place with that same mix of energy, great food, warm hospitality and a bit of occasion. The Charleston is about capturing that spirit for today.”

The Charleston will be open seven days a week, serving breakfast and brunch with a twist - from standout egg dishes and shakshuka to sourdough waffles and killer sandwiches. The venue will also offer lunches and small plates designed to pair with drinks and conversation.

The restaurant will launch a brasserie-style evening menu featuring seasonal mains, steak, plant-based options, and sharing dishes - all rooted in Longbow’s ethos of championing local produce.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a curated drinks list, including an extended range of wines by the glass, English sparkling wine, crowd-pleasing craft beers, and a nostalgic cocktail menu, including a large range of equally fabulous low and no alcohol beverages.

The Charleston will see live music every night, with a rotating programme of piano sets, jazz duos, and funky soul.

The venue will also feature thoughtful touches such as complimentary nibbles with drinks, a platform lift for accessible entry, and a warm, inclusive approach to dietary requirements.

More than just a place to eat or drink, The Charleston aims to become a vibrant hub - a space for locals and visitors alike to gather, celebrate, and unwind. Its events calendar will include live entertainment every day across the week, from soulful Sunday sessions to Friday night swing.

The opening will also create 60 new hospitality jobs, with recruitment launching in late summer. Longbow’s reputation for progression and staff wellbeing has earned it national recognition two years running as one of The Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2024 and 2025.

Rob added: “Our goal isn’t just to open another bar and restaurant. We want to build something Bakewell can be proud of. Something timeless, joyful and full of pizzazz - a venue that brings people together, celebrates good food and drink, creates a vibrant atmosphere and reclaims a stunning old building for the future.”