'Giant’ star line-up announced in upcoming Chesterfield panto Jack and the Beanstalk- watch a chat with the cast

Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre has announced a ‘giant’ star line-up in their upcoming Christmas pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk.

Pop legend Lee Latchford-Evans from super-group Steps will headline in the title role of Jack, with children’s TV favourite Andrea Valls from CBeebies’ Waffle the Wonder Dog starring as Princess Jess.

Pictured from left are Lee Latchford-Evans as Jack, Andrea Valls as Princess Jess, Simon Howe as Dame Trott and Paul Eastwood as Simon Trott. Pictures by Rachel Atkins.

The line-up is completed by West End stars Simon Howe and Janine Pardo as Dame Trott and Spirit of the Beans, comedian Paul Eastwood as Jack’s dopey brother Simon Trott and actor and member of The Magic Circle Alexander Lee as the highly boo-able villain Fleshcreep.

Speaking to the Derbyshire Times today Lee, who has starred in musical theatre, film and TV as well as pantomime, said: “I always say panto is escapism. We don’t live in a great world right now, let’s be honest. People have a lot of stress in their lives.

“So it’s great to bring your family out and de-stress for a few hours and have a laugh at us, who are making fools out of ourselves on stage but loving every moment of it, and hopefully the audience love every moment of it too. That for me is what panto is all about, providing entertainment for the family."

Pictured from left are Lee Latchford-Evans as Jack and Andrea Valls as Princess Jess.

Third generation dame Simon Howe said he was looking forward to playing in front of Northern audiences: “We find Southern audiences are much harder to play to. The audiences up here tend to be fantastic- they like a laugh, they like going out. It’s going to be good fun.”

Pantomime producer Paul Holman said: “This year’s panto will be ‘giant’ in more ways than one with a fantastic star cast, jaw-dropping special effects and plenty of fun and laughter at the heart of this ever-popular adventure.

“There’s truly something for everyone and I guarantee this will be a Christmas treat all the family can enjoy together.”

Jack and the Beanstalk runs at the Pomegranate Theatre from Friday, December 6 2019 to Sunday, January 5 2020.

Pictured from left are Paul Eastwood as Simon Trott, Simon Howe as Dame Trott, Lee Latchford-Evans as Jack and Andrea Valls as Princess Jess.

Tickets are on sale now and can be booked online at www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or via the Box Office on 01246 345222.

Watch an interview with the cast on our website: derbyshiretimes.co.uk