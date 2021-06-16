Get the Father's Day beers in for your dad from these Derbyshire breweries

You’re sure to find his favourite drink among the rich variety of craft ales produced by the county’s brewers.

Brampton Brewery in Chesterfield produce award-winning ales such as Speciale and Menin Gate, both gold medal winners in the Society of Independent Brewers Midlands Region in 2019. You can buy from the beer cellar, next to Brampton Brewery at Unit 4, Chatsworth Business Park, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, or order online at www.bramptonbrewery.co.uk

Peak Ales craft beers are produced at The Barn Brewery at Chatsworth. Buy 12 personalised bottles of your dad’s top tipple from £39 or a three-bottle gift pack at £9. Chatsworth Gold, Bakewell Best Black Stag and Swift Nick are among the beers which you can order online at peakales.co.uk and there’s free delivery within a ten-mile radius.

Chris Radford, founder and head brewer at Brampton Brewery, with award-winning beers.

Drone Valley Brewery at Dronfield is offering a Father’s Day Mix including two bottles of Coal Aston Porter, Dronny Bottom Bitter, and Gosforth Gold, plus a choice of two Dronfield Pilsner or two Derbyshire Blonde, or two Land of Hop and Glory, or 5cl bottle Lockdown Gin and two cans of Fevertree tonic and a pick of two 40g or 50g packs of snacks for £21. Go to www.dronevalleybrewery.comfor the full range. There’s free delivery with a 12-mile radius.

Stock up on your dad’s favourite beer at Thornbridge Brewery in Bakewell which is offering a six-pack of IPA including Green Mountain, Jaipur and Jamestown for £12 or a Euro megapack of 30 assorted ales for £52 with plenty of other choices in between to suit your pocket. There’s free delivery for orders over £30. Go to www.shopthornbridgebrewery.co.uk

Brimming with Beer offers a range of ales from Derbyshire brewers including Buxton Brewery’s triple IPA Chip Shop Brawl and gooseberry sour Trolltunga, Pentrich Brewing Company’s lager Smiles and Sunshine and IPAs Count In Fives and Heavy Metal Jacket. Pick-ups available from the business on Chesterfield Road, Brimington, or there’s free delivery within seven miles on orders above £25. For further details on the range of beers and delivery charges go to brimmingwithbeercom.

A selection of beers produced by the Drone Valley Brewery at Dronfield.