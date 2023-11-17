Workmates, schools, clubs and families have drummed up more than £15,000 for the care of Ashgate Hospice patients after embracing a colourful fundraiser.

Supporters of Go Pink for Ashgate included Eye Candy Beauty Salon in Brampton who held a raffle and tombola whilst sporting pink and GSM Electrical Supplies dressed up and and held a pink-themed bake off.

Rewind Dance Fitness in Chesterfield raised £2,300 ahead of a fundraising event they had planned. Storm Babet flooding meant their ‘clubbercise’ event at Tupton Village Hall had to be postponed but the fitness club has rearranged it for January.

Seven schools, including Arkwright Primary School, Old Hall Junior School, Walton Holymoorside Primary School and St. Mary’s Catholic High School, held non-uniform days and invited pupils to wear pink.

Dronfield Rugby Club’s players sported pink socks during their victory against Leeds-based Morley. Fans were encouraged to wear something pink and a bucket collection helped raise £1,003 towards the hospice’s newly launched Virtual Ward.

The fundraiser was launched in memory of Dronfield club member Peter Lowry’s wife Carole, who received care from the hospice’s Virtual Ward before she died earlier this year, aged 79.

Peter, who lives in Dronfield, said: “The Virtual Ward’s home-based hospice care meant Carole, my wife of 54 years, was able to die peacefully, pain free and in the place she wanted to be. Because of that incredible support we wanted to organise a fundraiser in her memory and help raise some vital funds towards the service.

"When I approached Dronfield Rugby Club’s committee they were more than happy to get involved as part of its help in the community philosophy.

"On match day we had the first team wearing pink socks; the away side wore pink armbands; fans were encouraged to wear pink, and junior player Ollie and his mum made and sold pink bracelets in the clubhouse.”

A total of £15,621.87 was raised by supporters involved in Go Pink for Ashgate this year.

Rachel Broughton, senior corporate and community fundraiser at Ashgate Hospice, added: “We’re so grateful to all of our supporters who got involved with Go Pink for Ashgatethis year.

“They came up with some wacky and wonderful ideas, and we were pleased to see the lucky pink socks earned Dronfield Rugby Club a hard-fought victory!

“To have raised so much towards our care is incredible and we can’t wait to see what amazing ideas people come up with next year!”

Find out more about Go Pink for Ashgate and start planning your fundraiser for next year.

1 . Pink ladies Staff at Eye Candy Beauty Salon held a raffle and tombola for Ashgate Hospice. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Gold run A fun run was held to raise money for the hospice as part of Go Pink for Ashgate. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Tickled pink! Old Hall Junior School pupils wore pink on a non-uniform day. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Good sports Amanda Hall and Sophie Dudley from Ashgate Hospice's virtual ward with rugby players at the match between Dronfield and Morley. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales