Generous Derbyshire community come together to raise money to provide cuddle bed for Ashgate Hospice

People and businesses in a Derbyshire town are coming together to raise funds to provide a specialised bed for Ashgate Hospice.

Thousands of pounds have already been raised by the people of Clay Cross to go towards the purchase of a “cuddle bed”.

The fundraising project is being headed up by Clay Cross resident, Jim Mclellan who got the idea after watching a news report about a similar fundraiser to donate a cuddle bed to a hospice in Leicester.

He said: “I thought it would be a good thing to raise money for so I got in touch with Ashgate Hospice and they agreed as they have only got one cuddle bed right now.

Jim, Billy and other fantastic Clay Cross fundraisers at the Woodthorpe Inn handing over the money raised so far to Ashgate Hospice representatives in October.

“When I’ve spoken to people in the past they’ve said that when their loved ones were in the hospice or were terminally ill they just want to get in bed and comfort them, but they cant with the normal beds. So I just thought it would be a nice idea to raise money for one of these beds. ”

Jim initially approached the Woodthorpe Inn in Holmgate to help him start his fundraising. From there they hosted several fundraising events.

Over the past few months, more Clay Cross pubs such as The Old English, New Inn and White Hart, businesses and residents have joined Jim in fundraising. They have been raising money through collection tins, fundraising events, raffles and a charity concert at the town's social centre.

Jim has also been joined by Billy Mcneil, known locally for his project which installs and maintains defibrillators around Clay Cross. Billy has helped Jim organise fundraising events and set up a Facebook page dedicated to keeping people up to date with the fundraisers progress.

Jim gave special thanks to Will and Hazel Aitken, the landlord and landlady of the New Inn in Clay Cross for their help with fundraising.

Cuddle beds are similar to a normal hospital ward bed, but with the touch of a button it widens to form a double. This provides space for loved ones to get into bed with patients, have a cuddle and provide close comfort during tender moments of their care.

The beds, used in hospitals for bariatric care and Hospices for delivering palliative care cost around £20,000.

According to Jim as of his last count, the people of Clay Cross and the surrounding area have raised around nearly £12,000 for this cause.

Jim said: “I’d say a big big thank you to everybody that has come on board to help me. All the shops and pubs and people in general who are helping out and fundraising. And also a big thank you to all those that have given money as well.”

With £8,000 still left to raise, Jim revealed that there are more fundraising events in the future including a potential charity football game.

Jim said: “That’s one thing I would say about the people of Clay Cross is everybody helps each other out, particularly with fundraising. Anytime anything needs doing to raise some money for a good cause, everybody jumps in to help.”

Those that wish to get involved or donate some money can do so by contacting Ashgate Hospice on [email protected]. More information about upcoming fundraising events or where you can donate in person can be found on the Ashgate Hospice Cuddle Bed Facebook page.