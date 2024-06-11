General Election candidates hoping to be Chesterfield’s MP throw their hats in the ring

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chesterfield’s seven candidates for the up-and-coming General Election have been announced as they have put their hats in the ring to become the constituency’s Member of Parliament for the next five years.

The previous term’s Labour Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins, who has represented Chesterfield and Staveley since 2010 and is the Shadow Minister for Nature and Rural Affairs, is standing again after Parliament was dissolved prior to the General Election on Thursday, July 4.

Other candidates for the sought-after role of Chesterfield MP include Conservative Ben Flook, Liberal Democrat Ian Barfield, the Green Party’s David Wadsworth, Reform UK’s Dan Price, Chesterfield Independent Kris Stone and the Workers Party’s Julie Lowe.

Chesterfield Town Hall – the home of Chesterfield Borough Council – previously hosted a briefing session on June 3 for the potential election candidates before the final list of seven candidates was released by the borough council on June 7.

There will be 61 polling stations, open from 7am to 10pm, on July 4, across Chesterfield for voters to cast their ballots with details of polling station locations included on the polling card sent to all eligible voters ahead of the election.

Residents must be registered to vote by Tuesday, June 18, and those not registered can still do so online with a National Insurance Number or they can complete a paper form that can be downloaded from the council’s website and returned to the elections team.

Those wishing to do so can also request a postal ballot to vote in the elections and the deadline for such applications either online or by submitting a form is 5pm, on Wednesday, June 19.

Residents in the Staveley North Ward, parts of Staveley Central and parts of Whittington in the Chesterfield borough will be voting to elect their MP for North East Derbyshire.

The North East Derbyshire parliamentary candidates include Conservative Lee Rowley, who has represented the area since 2017, Labour’s Louise Jones, Liberal Democrat Ross Shipman, the Green Party’s Frank Adlington-Stringer, Reform UK’s Andy Egginton, and Freedom Alliance’s Wesley Massumbukolt.

There will also be two by-elections in the Chesterfield borough for vacant seats in the Staveley North Ward and the Spire Ward on Chesterfield Borough Council and another for Lowgates North Ward on Staveley Town Council.

Staveley North Ward candidates include Liberal Democrat Stephen Hartley, Independent Martin Hibbert, Labour’s Steve Lismore, Conservative Harry Smith and the Green Party’s Joshua Ward.

The Spire Ward candidates include Labour’s Sharon Lesley, Liberal Democrat Ed Fordham, the Green Party’s Vicky Noble, Conservative Jacob Rodgers, and Chesterfield Independent Kris Stone.

Lowgates North Ward candidates for Staveley Town Council include Liberal Democrat Stephen Hartley and Staveley Community Independent Martin Hibbert.

Voters will need to show photo identification before voting at polling stations and acceptable forms of photo ID include a driving licence, passport, Blue Badge, PASS card, and an older persons bus pass.

Those without suitable photo identification can apply free of charge for a Voter Authority Certificate containing a name and photograph by 5pm, on Wednesday, June 26, to be able to vote.

To find out more about accepted forms of photo ID and applying for a Voter Authority Certificate advice is available by visiting www.chesterfield.gov.uk/your-council/elections-and-voting/elections-and-results/voter-photo-identification for information.