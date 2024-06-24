General Election candidate Mark Fletcher accuses ‘suspended’ Bolsover District Council Leader of ‘homophobic slur’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bolsover District Council Leader Steve Fritchley has been ‘administratively suspended’ by The Labour Party pending an investigation into claims by a Conservative Parliamentary candidate that Cllr Fritchley has used a ‘homophobic slur’ against him.

Conservative Parliamentary candidate for Bolsover, Mark Fletcher – who became Bolsover’s MP in 2019 after he defeated Labour MP and Bolsover stalwart Dennis Skinner – has complained to the General Secretary of The Labour Party and to the Bolsover District Council’s Monitoring Officer that Cllr Fritchley has allegedly breached the Code of Conduct.

Mr Fletcher said: “It is with a heavy heart that I share the attached statement following a recent incident involving the Leader of Bolsover District Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“After a resident came forward to allege that a homophobic slur had been used against me during a meeting, I felt compelled to take action and have submitted a formal complaint.”

Pictured is former Conservative Bolsover MP Mark Fletcher

Mr Fletcher stated, in a Facebook post, that a Bolsover resident contacted him last week after a recent meeting with Cllr Fritchley about a council matter in which Cllr Fritchley is alleged to have repeatedly used a ‘homophobic slur’ referring to Mr Fletcher.

The Conservative Bolsover candidate also said in his Facebook statement that Cllr Fritchley had also allegedly stated during the same meeting, ‘that’s what we call him here’.

Mr Fletcher has stated that the resident who attended the meeting in question has provided written testimony regarding the meeting and the allegations which have been shared with Bolsover District Council’s Monitoring Officer and The Labour Party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Conservative Bolsover candidate has accused Cllr Fritchley of breaching the district council’s Code of Conduct, Labour’s Leadership Code of Conduct and Labour’s Members’ Pledge.

Labour Controlled Bolsover District Council Leader, Cllr Steve Fritchley

Mr Fletcher has also asked the council’s monitoring officer and The Labour Party to investigate whether any other individuals have allegedly been involved in – or were aware of – what he referred to as this alleged ‘shameful practice’.

He added: “My sexuality is neither a secret nor is it relevant to my job. This is not the 1950s.

“I am incredibly frustrated that I am having to take time out of knocking on doors to have to deal with this issue. But I will not accept bullying. I will not accept homophobia or intolerance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the Derbyshire Times: “Just to add that I'm very grateful to all the residents who have reached out to check that I'm okay. I am fine although this is obviously quite an upsetting thing to deal with but in particular I would like to thank my Liberal Democrat opponent who has been very kind in reaching out, and I hope the other candidates will also condemn what is unacceptable behaviour."

Labour-controlled Bolsover District Council and Cllr Fritchley, who Mr Fletcher says is also the Secretary of the Bolsover Labour Party, have been asked for statements but at the time of publication they had not yet commented.