GCSE results day 2025: The 19 top-performing state secondary schools in Derbyshire named - ahead of results day

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 6th Aug 2025, 17:32 BST
With the GCSE results day fasting approaching, here are the 19 best performing state secondary schools in Derbyshire.

Students across the county are impatiently waiting for the 2025 GCSE results day, which is set to take place on Thursday, August 21.

We have created a Derbyshire school league table, ranking the best performing secondaries based in the 2024 Progress 8 scores, which are based on the GCSE results and other student achievements.

The scores are a way to measure the progress that pupils have made from the end of key stage 2 to the end of key stage 4 when they sit their GCSE exams.

The list below includes all Derbyshire secondary schools which achieved Progress 8 scores ‘well above’, ‘above’ or ‘average’ when compared to national results.

We have also looked at the number of KS4 pupils in each school as well as their most recent Ofsted inspections.

Here are the best-performing secondaries across Derbyshire - ahead of the GCSE results day.

1. Best performing Derbyshire secondary schools

Here are the best-performing secondaries across Derbyshire - ahead of the GCSE results day. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
St Mary's Catholic High School in Upper Newbold, with 204 students at the end of Key Stage 4 (KS4) takes the first place in Derbyshire this year. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an impressive Progress 8 Score of 0.5 placing it in the ‘well above average’ band. The Chesterfield school was given an 'outstanding' Ofsted rating in June 2024.

2. St Mary's Catholic High School, Upper Newbold

St Mary's Catholic High School in Upper Newbold, with 204 students at the end of Key Stage 4 (KS4) takes the first place in Derbyshire this year. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an impressive Progress 8 Score of 0.5 placing it in the ‘well above average’ band. The Chesterfield school was given an 'outstanding' Ofsted rating in June 2024. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Ecclesbourne School in Duffield, with 238 students at the end of KS4, scored 0.41 above the average, taking second place in the county. The result has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website. The school holds a 'good' Ofsted rating following an inspection in September 2023.

3. The Ecclesbourne School, Duffield

The Ecclesbourne School in Duffield, with 238 students at the end of KS4, scored 0.41 above the average, taking second place in the county. The result has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website. The school holds a 'good' Ofsted rating following an inspection in September 2023. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Outwood Academy Newbold on Highfield Lane in Chesterfield, with 182 students at the end of KS4, scored 0.38 taking third place. The result has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website. The school received a 'good' rating following an Ofsted inspection in November 2022.

4. Outwood Academy Newbold

Outwood Academy Newbold on Highfield Lane in Chesterfield, with 182 students at the end of KS4, scored 0.38 taking third place. The result has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website. The school received a 'good' rating following an Ofsted inspection in November 2022. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshireGCSEStudentsOfsted
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice