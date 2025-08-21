GCSE Results Day 2025: Live Blog as thousands of Derbyshire youngsters find out their grades
We’ll will bring you the results from across the area throughout the day.
LIVE: GCSE results in Derbyshire
Student's six hour round commute
A Derbyshire student with a six hour round commute is marking his exam success this GCSE results day.
Steve Gourgel, originally from Angola, has shown peers and staff at Lees Brook Academy, part of the Archway Learning Trust, that determination knows no boundaries, after completing 9 GCSE and Vocational exams this summer despite a lengthy commute and language barrier.
Steve, aged 16, is now set to continue in education and will start his Level 3 BTEC in Business Studies. The youngster first came from Angola to Derby in December 2023, speaking only Portuguese and limited English when he enrolled at the Chaddesden school.
After moving to Leicestershire in March 2025, Steve was keen to stay at Lees Brook Academy, on Morley Road, to sit his exams due to the high standard of teaching and strong relationships he’d built with his teachers. He decided to take on the six hour round commute, leaving the house around 6am and embarking on a lengthy walk, two buses and a taxi to get to and from school.
Alongside the gruelling journey, adapting to a new way of life and making new friends, Steve never let this impact his attendance or punctuality. He has now secured his predicted grades in his exams – a culmination of an extraordinary journey marked by perseverance, grit, and resilience.
Clare Watson, Executive Principal at Archway Learning Trust, said: “Steve’s determination to succeed despite the barriers in place has been a real inspiration to the staff and students at Lees Brook Academy. His decision to stay at the school despite the commute is a real testament to the inclusive and supportive environment we have been able to foster at the school, and we couldn’t be prouder of him and what he has achieved.
“For Steve, this day is a reminder that no matter the distance, the obstacles, or the sacrifices, hard work and determination can break through any barrier.”
It comes as the academy marks another successful set of results, part of a wider journey the school has undertaken with the guidance and leadership of Archway Learning Trust. Having been a school that required improvement for more than a decade, the academy has now progressed to being rated as ‘Good’ in its latest inspection in 2023, under the direction of the multi-academy trust. The report praised the academy for its “caring” and “inclusive nature, as well as its high expectations of pupils.
This GCSE results day, trust-wide, attainment across Archway Learning Trust has also improved year-on-year since post-COVID.
Sian Hampton OBE, CEO at Archway Learning Trust added: “It has been a real privilege to see the progress which has been made at Lees Brook Academy, and we are so proud of Steve and all the students across the Trust today.
“We truly believe in the transformational power of education for each individual, and Steve’s story is a remarkable example of how impactful this can be. The entire Trust wishes Steve all the best with his future studies, and we are excited to see what he achieves next.”
Archway Learning Trust, is one of the East Midlands’ largest multi-academy trusts, with 11 primary, secondary and sixth form academies across Nottingham and Derbyshire, educating more than one third of Nottingham’s children.
Most popular subjects in 2025
According to JCQ, the top ten GCSE subjects remain unchanged since last year. It is worth noting that most learners are required to take certain subjects, including mathematics and English language – as well as others like English literature, one or more science subjects, and Irish, depending on their school.
Here were the top 10 this year, as well as how many pupils sat them:
- Science Double Award (taken by 989,264 pupils)
- Mathematics (taken by 893,198 pupils)
- English language (taken by 866,023 pupils)
- English literature (taken by 649,481 pupils)
- History (taken by 306,759 pupils)
- Geography (taken by 302,706 pupils)
- Religious studies (taken by 237,515 pupils)
- Art and design (taken by 206,598 pupils)
- Biology (taken by 183,539 pupils)
- Chemistry (taken by 174,088 pupils)
Outside of the top 10, however, statistics was the subject which saw the largest increase in entries, rising 9.5% since 2024. Other subjects which have risen in popularity include Spanish, business studies, geography and physical education, JCQ says.
When it comes to vocational qualifications, the most popular subject area was sport, leisure and recreation, it added.
Heanor Gate Spencer Academy
For the second consecutive week, students at Heanor Gate Spencer Academy are celebrating exceptional achievements, this time in both GCSEs and Level 2 vocational courses.
Principal Mr. Jones expressed his pride in the students’ accomplishments, tating : ‘I am so proud of all of our amazing students and the grades they have achieved.
“These students endured significant disruption to their primary and early secondary education as a result of the Covid 19 pandemic and they have all worked tirelessly to give themselves the best possible chance of success.
“Amazingly, 71% of students achieved a standard pass (Grade 4) in both English and Maths, while 51% secured a strong pass (Grade 5 or above) in both subjects.
“These outcomes represent significant improvements on the academy’s already strong 2024 results and exceed national averages from the same year.
“Beyond English and Maths, student performance across the EBacc suite of subjects also demonstrated strong progress compared to national benchmarks.
“Outcomes in open basket subjects were equally impressive, with vocational learners achieving particularly outstanding results—an especially notable achievement given the increasing demands of these qualifications.
“As always, the most important aspect of any results day is ensuring that students are able to move on to their intended next steps. I am confident that all students will be able to progress to their chosen destinations in September.
“With record numbers of applications to our sixth form, and an exciting new building expansion set for completion in November, we look forward to building on our already thriving Post 16 provision.
“To echo my sentiments from last week, I would once again like to thank all of the incredible staff at our academy that have worked so hard to prepare our students for today. The unwavering commitment shown towards our students is something that we, as an academy, are extremely proud of.
“The hours of dedication, not only during the school day, but during countless morning and after school sessions, as well as sessions during the holidays or at weekends, is a reflection of how inspiring and enthusiastic they are.
“Congratulations once again to all of our students; you are brilliant and we are proud of all of you.”
Mr Graham, Assistant Principal and line manager of Year 11, has a further message for students and everyone connected with the academy: “I would like to add my personal congratulations to every one of our Year 11 students on their results today. Your hard work, resilience, and buy into the HGSA year 11 mindset have paid off, and you should all be extremely proud of what you have achieved.
“I would also like to pay particular tribute to the Year 11 Achievement Team - Mrs Hulland and Mrs McLeod. Their relentless support, encouragement, and care over the last 5 years has played a huge part in delivering the fantastic outcomes being celebrated today.
“It has been a pleasure to work with you all this last year, and I am excited to see all that you go on to achieve in the next stage of your journey. For the majority of students this will mean a continuation of your time here at Heanor Gate Spencer Academy, as we welcome you into our Sixth Form. I look forward to seeing you continue to flourish here academically and personally, making the very most of the opportunities ahead. For those moving on to alternative destinations, I wish you all the best for the future and as a school, we hope you will stay in touch.”
GCSE results to be proud of' at The de Ferrers Academy
The wait is finally over for students at de Ferrers Academy in Burton upon Trent, who celebrated some of the school’s strongest ever GCSE results today.
Ali Bickle, Principal, said: “Following on from the impressive A level results last week, our students have achieved GCSE results to be proud of.
“The Class of 2025 have achieved results that have surpassed the high standards we set last year. The fact that nearly 20% of all exams sat secured a 7 or above, a total of nearly 650 exams, is testament to the hard work and dedication our students have put into these exams.”
In addition, over two thirds of students achieved a Grade 4 or above in English and Maths, with close to 50% managing a Grade 5 or above in the crucial subjects. In fact, students across almost every English Baccalaureate (EBacc) subject achieved impressive outcomes that exceed all national averages and expectations.
Ali added: “These results are an important milestone as these students progress to the next stage of their very exciting futures. We are delighted that so many of them will be staying with us to study in Sixth Form.”
Just 13 students secured nearly 120 Grade 7s or above, with 65 of those grades being a 9. The students are:
- Saran Kang (8 grade 9s, 1 grade 8)
- William Philliskirk (8 grade 9s, 1 grade 8)
- Lima Karzan (7 grade 9s, 1 grade 8, 1 Level 2 Distinction*)
- Simon Leung (6 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s)
- Amelie Holt (7 grade 9s, 1 grade 8, 2 grade 7s)
- Jayami Hewawasan RanaWeerage (5 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s, 1 grade 7)
- Lottie Rodgers (5 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s, 2 grade 7s)
- Megan Nobbs (3 grade 9s, 5 grade 8s, 1 grade 7)
- Ruby Burnett (4 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s, 3 grade 7s)
- Caitlin Harvey (4 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s, 2 grade 7s, 1 Level 2 Distinction)
- Natalie Leonard (3 grade 9s, 4 grade 8s, 2 grade 7s)
- Gabriel Guerrero (3 grade 9s, 5 grade 8s, 1 grade 7, 1 grade 6)
- Anya Shah (2 grade 9s, 5 grade 8s, 2 grade 7s)
Jayami, who is going on to study Business, Economics and Maths at DFA 6th Form, has aspirations to work in real estate in the future. Her advice for the upcoming Year 11s is to “start revision early as time goes by so quickly!” Jayami also wanted to particularly thank Maths teacher, Mr Riley, for his subject support which helped her reach her potential.
Lottie was also delighted with her results, and is going on to study Economics, Maths and Biology at DFA 6th Form with the aim of going to university. Her top tips for stellar grades are: “Work hard, start revision early and use flashcards to support revision.”
Will is the highest performing student at the academy and is going on to study Maths, Further Maths, Physics and Economics at the DFA 6th Form. He has aspirations of Oxbridge with a view to a career in Maths or Physics. His advice is to “to take advantage of every minute of every lesson. That way when you come to revise, it is much easier to recall the information. The key to success is to start revision early!” He particularly praised Miss Godfrey for all of her help and support.
Kathy Hardy, CEO at Affinity Learning Partnership, said: “My congratulations go to all of the fantastic GCSE students celebrating today.
“While the focus tends to be on the core subjects like maths and English when all of our impressive data and outcomes are reviewed, I take real delight in the fact that our students excelled in a broad range of areas.
“The fact that subjects like Music and Religious Studies secured some of the academy’s best results shows that we are helping all young people to thrive – wherever their talents and interests may lie. What is more, it is also wonderful to see them develop into kind, caring and ambitious young people.
“They are a credit to themselves, the school and the community.”