GCSE Results Day 2025: Live Blog as thousands of Derbyshire youngsters find out their grades

For the second consecutive week, students at Heanor Gate Spencer Academy are celebrating exceptional achievements, this time in both GCSEs and Level 2 vocational courses.

Principal Mr. Jones expressed his pride in the students’ accomplishments, tating : ‘I am so proud of all of our amazing students and the grades they have achieved.

“These students endured significant disruption to their primary and early secondary education as a result of the Covid 19 pandemic and they have all worked tirelessly to give themselves the best possible chance of success.

“Amazingly, 71% of students achieved a standard pass (Grade 4) in both English and Maths, while 51% secured a strong pass (Grade 5 or above) in both subjects.

“These outcomes represent significant improvements on the academy’s already strong 2024 results and exceed national averages from the same year.

“Beyond English and Maths, student performance across the EBacc suite of subjects also demonstrated strong progress compared to national benchmarks.

“Outcomes in open basket subjects were equally impressive, with vocational learners achieving particularly outstanding results—an especially notable achievement given the increasing demands of these qualifications.

“As always, the most important aspect of any results day is ensuring that students are able to move on to their intended next steps. I am confident that all students will be able to progress to their chosen destinations in September.

“With record numbers of applications to our sixth form, and an exciting new building expansion set for completion in November, we look forward to building on our already thriving Post 16 provision.

“To echo my sentiments from last week, I would once again like to thank all of the incredible staff at our academy that have worked so hard to prepare our students for today. The unwavering commitment shown towards our students is something that we, as an academy, are extremely proud of.

“The hours of dedication, not only during the school day, but during countless morning and after school sessions, as well as sessions during the holidays or at weekends, is a reflection of how inspiring and enthusiastic they are.

“Congratulations once again to all of our students; you are brilliant and we are proud of all of you.”

Mr Graham, Assistant Principal and line manager of Year 11, has a further message for students and everyone connected with the academy: “I would like to add my personal congratulations to every one of our Year 11 students on their results today. Your hard work, resilience, and buy into the HGSA year 11 mindset have paid off, and you should all be extremely proud of what you have achieved.

“I would also like to pay particular tribute to the Year 11 Achievement Team - Mrs Hulland and Mrs McLeod. Their relentless support, encouragement, and care over the last 5 years has played a huge part in delivering the fantastic outcomes being celebrated today.