GCSE Results Day 2023: All the results and celebration photos from across Derbyshire
Headteacher delighted as students at Heritage High School achieve top grades
Heritage High School in Clowne has celebrated impressive success as well - with one of the students, Iona Fisher achieving a grade 9 in all of her GCSE subjects.
Matthew Webster has achieved top grades across all nine of his GCSEs including grade 9 in Maths and a grade 8 in French. He is moving on to Mercia Collegiate college to study A levels in Maths, Further Maths, Physics and Computer Science.
Abi Haslam achieved a grade 8 in Spanish, Biology and Maths and a grade 7 in Dance. Abi moves on to fulfilling her dream at the prestigious Kate Simmons Dance school, one of the UKs leading and most respected providers.
Deb Elsdon, Headteacher at Heritage High School, said: “I am very proud of the students’ and staff’s effort over the last 12 months and the results they have been able to achieve. I am delighted that students are going onto the next steps of their careers.”
Ashfield School celebrates GCSE results
71% of students at Ashfield School achieved Level 4 and 49% Level 5 in both English and Maths. The school celebrated an average grade of 5 across all examinations taken.
Hannah Wyle achieved impressive nine grades 9 , while Luke Davis and Ze Lin Shi both celebrated receiving eight grades 9.
John Maher, Headteacher at Ashfield School, said: “I am delighted that Ashfield School has improved further on the excellent GCSE results of 2019, the last comparable year of GCSE performance. With 71% of students achieving Level 4 and 49% Level 5 in both English and Maths and an average grade of 5 for all examinations taken, this represents the finest Year 11 attainment in the school’s history.
“Massive credit should go to the students who have put up with so much over the past few years and emerged successfully ready to take on new challenges in Ashfield Post 16 and beyond.”
Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy students celebrate success ahead of next steps in education journey
Students at Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy are celebrating today after receiving their GCSE results, as they get ready to take their next steps in their education journey.
Alongside the continued success of the academy, which is sponsored by Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT), some particular individual highlights include Bethan Moore who achieved grade 9 in Maths, English Language, English Literature, Combined Science, Geography, Level 2 Distinction star in Sport, grade 8 in French and grade 7 in Art.
Poppy Beardsley secured grade 7 or above in eight subjects, including grade in English Literature and History, and Level 2 Distinction* in Health and Social Care, while Anita Ebare celebrated grade 9 in English Language, and grade 8 in Geography, Biology, Chemistry, English Literature and Maths. Gabriel Petrov received grade 9 in History and Level 2 Distinction star in Sport and Enterprise.
Simon Leach, Principal at Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy, said: “Results day is always a special celebration for our school, and this current one has been an outstanding reminder of that. We are so proud of our students and the results that they have worked to achieve, with the help of our fantastic staff, who form such an important part of our school community.”
Students are celebrating at Swanwick Hall School
The Swanwick Hall School, part of The Two Counties Trust, was pleased to see a year of strong results - with some students showing impressive ambition and dedication.
Katie Stevens is celebrating impressive five grades and securing a grade 7 or above in all all subjects. Sam Siry achieved all grades at 7 and above, including two grade 9 and a D*. Ella Kohut is celebrating four grades and all subjects at grade 7 or above and Millie Swain scured four grade 9 and two grades 8.
The resilience of students is well summed up by the successes of two pupils, Anastasia Evtushenko and Somer-L’ren Cooper, who followed self-supported programmes and achieved high grades in Russian and Mandarin respectively.
Mr Jonathan Fawcett, Headteacher at Swanwick Hall School, said: “We are delighted that the hard work of our young people has been so richly rewarded with some excellent results today. We congratulate them and also send our thanks to their families for the support that they have shown. We eagerly await the return of numerous students as they embark on their next two years of learning with us at Swanwick Hall Sixth Form.
“These results reflect the ‘good’ judgment received from our Ofsted inspection during the course of this school year, and in particular their observation that we have a highly ambitious curriculum with a large number of students following a suite of high value academic subjects. It also reflects the range and breadth of subjects that our students can choose from, as the performance in vocational subjects was very strong in areas such as engineering, catering and sport.”
Fabulous results at Tibshelf Community School
Lucie Wainwright, the headteacher at Tibshelf Community School congratulated the students and thanked them for their hard work.
She said: “We are all absolutely thrilled with the achievements of all of our students this year and so proud of the hard work that they have put in. This cohort of young people have faced an unprecedented few years and have more than risen to the challenges placed in front of them. They have shown resilience, positivity and an incredible work ethic and we are very happy with both the GCSE and vocational results.
“It is our privilege to watch these young people receive their results this morning and see them celebrate with family, friends and staff. To see their delight in achieving results that enable them to progress to post-16 pathways and pursue their goals beyond Tibshelf is an absolute pleasure. We have worked hard to ensure that all students of Tibshelf Community School are able to successfully access their chosen pathway at sixth form, college or an apprenticeship role.
“We celebrate excellent individual outcomes for students and I would like to congratulate each and every one of them and thank them all for their hard work. Our overall school results continue to be strong and are richly deserved. I would like to thank all staff at Tibshelf – their care, hard work, determination and absolute commitment to these students has contributed to hugely successful outcomes for year 11.”
Students at Selston High School celebrate their GCSEs
After much hard work studying and preparing, pupils at at Selston High School at the border of Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, have been excitedly collecting a set of fantastic GCSE results, demonstrating their dedication and tenacity to their studies over the last two years.
Santa Sprutke has achieved an exceptional set of results with Grade 9 in English Language, English Literature, Biology, Chemistry, History, French and Art & Design, and Grade 8 in Maths and Physics. Melinda Radford has achieved Grade 9 in Maths, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Computer Science and History, Grade 8 in English Literature and Spanish and Grade 7 in English Language.
Vaughan Heng has achieved Grade 9 in Maths, Chemistry, Physics and Computer Science, Grade 8 in English Literature, Biology and Geography, a Level 2 Distinction in Engineering and Grade 6 in English Language, while Alexander Rizsakov has achieved a superb set of exam results, exceeding his target in all subjects with Grade 9-8 in Combined Science, Grade 8 in Maths, Geography and Computer Science, Grade 7 in English Language, Grade 6 in English Literature, Grade 5 in Spanish and Grade 4 in Music.
David Broomhead, Headteacher of Selston High School, said: “Congratulations to all students at Selston High School on achieving some excellent examination results. The students have demonstrated determination and resilience throughout their 5 year secondary school journey; studying through the Covid 19 pandemic and lockdown.
“The class of 2023 quickly understood the importance of Year 11 as they made the transition from Year 10. Staff have been particularly impressed by the positive attitude to learning across all subjects since the start of the year. Year 11 have continued to lead the way for other year groups, setting the standard to which other students must aim to achieve.
“It has been a pleasure to work with this talented group of young people; we wish Year 11 all the best as they embark on the next chapter of their journey.”
Teen recovering from rare form of cancer among those celebrating GCSE results at Netherthorpe School
Brave teenager Will Barlow – who made headlines when he was escorted to his school Prom in a police riot van – was among the pupils celebrating GCSE results at Netherthorpe School in Staveley.
Will, 16, was diagnosed with a rare form of Hodgkin Lymphoma in January 2021 after discovering a lump in his neck. He was given the all-clear after an MRI scan at Sheffield Children’s Hospital in July but will have to have three-monthly check-ups for the rest of his life.
He achieved a Grade 6 in both history and geography and Grade 5s in English Language, English Literature and higher tier maths and will go on to study A-Level history, geography and psychology at Netherthorpe School – part of the Cavendish Learning Trust - in September.
Will, who lives in Upper Langwith, said: “I’m in shock. I can’t believe how well I have done, considering I was very ill and very tired when studying for my GCSEs.”
His mum Helen Noble, who was understandably proud of her son, said: “Will has always enjoyed being at school and for him to be able to come into Sixth Form knowing that he hasn’t got to re-sit any exams is fantastic news.
“He sat, after having his chemotherapy at Sheffield Children’s Hospital talking to Jemma Midgley, who works for the Teenage Cancer Trust, about whether he would be well enough to sit his GCSEs, and he was so exhausted that he fell asleep.
“We didn’t think it would be possible. He had five weeks altogether to study but he was so ill; he was still using a wheelchair at this point and was simply exhausted. The stress, too, of not knowing if he had the all-clear was taking its toll.
“Will has always been determined and we are all so proud of him for achieving these brilliant results.”
It was also a good day for Emma Blackburn, who achieved four Grade 9 in history, English Literature, religious studies and media. She will stay at Netherthorpe to study A-Level history, politics and English Literature. Her friend Jessica Street-Rose received a Grade 9 in English Literature, a 9 in history and two Level 2 Merits in Health & Social Care.
Sixteen-year-old Eve Bradder, meanwhile, achieved a Grade 9 in history and PE, plus a Grade 7 in English Literature while Kyle Brooke, who is off to study for his A-Levels at Sixth Form, was awarded two grade 9s in combined science, plus Grade 9s in geography, Design Technology and maths.
Hannah Rhodes achieved two Grade 8s in combined science, Grade 8s in Art & Design, English Language, English Literature, and Business Studies. She also received a Grade 9 in Media Studies.
Teenager Eslem Kinsiz, who sat a GCSE in Turkish Language last year, achieving a Grade 9, was there with mum Elcin to collect her results. She received six Grade 9s in subjects including chemistry, maths and physics.
Headteacher Helen McVicar said: “I am thrilled with the success of all the students here at Netherthorpe School. They have all worked extremely hard and should be very pleased with their results.
“For Will to have achieved what he has done, is incredible. We’re delighted that he’s coming back to study A-Levels with us at Netherthorpe School in September.
“He’s a real character, as we saw from his arrival at school prom in a police riot van.
“In March, we weren’t even sure if Will would be able to sit his exams, so the fact that he fought back and was so committed is wonderful to see.
“Today is testament to the hard work of everyone at Netherthorpe School – pupils, staff, parents – and I’m very proud of their achievements.”
Celebrations in full flow at Frederick Gent School
Celebrations are in full flow today at Frederick Gent School, at Mansfield Road in South Normanton, as students secured a strong set of GCSE results.
Standout results included Abdelrahman Hassan securing Grade 9 in five subjects, Grade 8 in one subject and Grade 7 in two subjects. Melanie Pritchard celebrated success as she received Grade 9 in four subjects, Grade 8 in four subjects and Grade 7 in two subjects, while James Wareham had Grade 9 in one subject, Grade 8 in six subjects and Grade 7 in two subjects.
Raegan Sludds, Max Woodward and Harry Crabtree not only secured 7,8 and 9 grades in all the subjects but also came out of the exam session with Distinctions.
Chris Woollard, the headteacher at Frederick Gent School, said: “Congratulations to all our Year 11 students from everyone at Frederick Gent, a Two Counties Trust school. These results are the culmination of the combined hard work of pupils, families and staff. As well as recognising the incredible hard work of our Year 11 pupils, I also want to thank our families and the staff at Frederick Gent for the support they have given our pupils.
“I am delighted that having worked hard to learn, grow and succeed in the widest sense our departing Year 11 pupils will now go on to enjoy lives that are happy and fulfilled. I wish them all the very best in what lies ahead. As a school we are proud of what five years of ambition, bravery and care has produced.”
Highfields School delighted by GCSE results
The publication of today’s GCSE results sees Highfields School’s ‘Class of 2023’ celebrating excellent achievements as over three quarters of students achieved passes in English and maths at grade 4 or above with nearly 60% achieving ‘strong’ GCSE passes at grade 5 or above in both these subjects. The results are the best for years, including those affected by Covid.
Highfields had their fair share of academic high-fliers including Olivia M, Sam R and Leona O, whose results were all grades 8s and 9s (equivalent to the old A*-A, with a grade 9 recognising exceptional attainment above the previous A*). The school is also very proud of Aaron D, Liam O, Aimee L and Jojo Z who absolutely embodied the school’s motto - ‘be the best you can’.
Head of Year 11 Antony Bishton said: “I’m hugely proud of all our Y11 students but I would like to give special mention to those students who, like many students nationally, were particularly affected by Covid or its aftermath and worked hard to achieve against the odds.
“Some students were not able to take exams in school and I would like to thank staff who travelled to these students’ homes or supported in other ways to enable them to sit the examinations they could manage”.
Headteacher Andrew Marsh said: “This was not the easiest year for students to succeed given the challenges presented post Covid. But succeed they did and I am absolutely delighted for them and for their year team who have believed in and supported them throughout.”
Chair of Governors Rob Atkinson added: “We value every single one of our students at Highfields and are thrilled to congratulate them on their success!”