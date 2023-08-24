GCSE Results Day 2023: All the results and celebration photos from across Derbyshire

Will Barlow, who was diagnosed with a rare form of Hodgkin Lymphoma in January 2021, is celebrating great GCSE results with his mum Helen Noble.

Brave teenager Will Barlow – who made headlines when he was escorted to his school Prom in a police riot van – was among the pupils celebrating GCSE results at Netherthorpe School in Staveley.

Will, 16, was diagnosed with a rare form of Hodgkin Lymphoma in January 2021 after discovering a lump in his neck. He was given the all-clear after an MRI scan at Sheffield Children’s Hospital in July but will have to have three-monthly check-ups for the rest of his life.

He achieved a Grade 6 in both history and geography and Grade 5s in English Language, English Literature and higher tier maths and will go on to study A-Level history, geography and psychology at Netherthorpe School – part of the Cavendish Learning Trust - in September.

Will, who lives in Upper Langwith, said: “I’m in shock. I can’t believe how well I have done, considering I was very ill and very tired when studying for my GCSEs.”

His mum Helen Noble, who was understandably proud of her son, said: “Will has always enjoyed being at school and for him to be able to come into Sixth Form knowing that he hasn’t got to re-sit any exams is fantastic news.

“He sat, after having his chemotherapy at Sheffield Children’s Hospital talking to Jemma Midgley, who works for the Teenage Cancer Trust, about whether he would be well enough to sit his GCSEs, and he was so exhausted that he fell asleep.

“We didn’t think it would be possible. He had five weeks altogether to study but he was so ill; he was still using a wheelchair at this point and was simply exhausted. The stress, too, of not knowing if he had the all-clear was taking its toll.

“Will has always been determined and we are all so proud of him for achieving these brilliant results.”

It was also a good day for Emma Blackburn, who achieved four Grade 9 in history, English Literature, religious studies and media. She will stay at Netherthorpe to study A-Level history, politics and English Literature. Her friend Jessica Street-Rose received a Grade 9 in English Literature, a 9 in history and two Level 2 Merits in Health & Social Care.

Sixteen-year-old Eve Bradder, meanwhile, achieved a Grade 9 in history and PE, plus a Grade 7 in English Literature while Kyle Brooke, who is off to study for his A-Levels at Sixth Form, was awarded two grade 9s in combined science, plus Grade 9s in geography, Design Technology and maths.

Hannah Rhodes achieved two Grade 8s in combined science, Grade 8s in Art & Design, English Language, English Literature, and Business Studies. She also received a Grade 9 in Media Studies.

Teenager Eslem Kinsiz, who sat a GCSE in Turkish Language last year, achieving a Grade 9, was there with mum Elcin to collect her results. She received six Grade 9s in subjects including chemistry, maths and physics.

Headteacher Helen McVicar said: “I am thrilled with the success of all the students here at Netherthorpe School. They have all worked extremely hard and should be very pleased with their results.

“For Will to have achieved what he has done, is incredible. We’re delighted that he’s coming back to study A-Levels with us at Netherthorpe School in September.

“He’s a real character, as we saw from his arrival at school prom in a police riot van.

“In March, we weren’t even sure if Will would be able to sit his exams, so the fact that he fought back and was so committed is wonderful to see.