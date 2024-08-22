GCSE results 2024: Live updates as Derbyshire students pick up their grades

GCSE candidates can pick up their results envelope from their school on results day, barring any special arrangements made ahead of time. Schools often open early in the day for this, and have usually already advised students and their families when they will be open for pick up.

Results usually are inside a sealed envelope. Students can either open them at school surrounded by friends and school staff, or later at home with their family.

For each GCSE, a student will receive a number grade ranging from 9 - the highest - to 1. Grades of 4 and up are considered a pass. Getting a 7 or higher is roughly equivalent to the old A grade.

Any students, who think there might have been a problem with how their exam papers were marked, are able to ask the exam board to review the marking. The school needs to submit the appeal on behalf of the students who do not agree with their grades.

If there are still concerns, the school can also appeal the review. The exam board will then look over its marking once again, and make a final call.