GCSE results 2024: Live updates as Derbyshire students pick up their grades
After impatient waiting, Year 11 students can finally find out how they did at their GCSEs today, week on from A-level results day.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest results, photos, and reactions from schools across Derbyshire.
GCSE results 2024: Live updates as Derbyshire students receive their results
What should pupils expect as they open their GCSE results today?
GCSE candidates can pick up their results envelope from their school on results day, barring any special arrangements made ahead of time. Schools often open early in the day for this, and have usually already advised students and their families when they will be open for pick up.
Results usually are inside a sealed envelope. Students can either open them at school surrounded by friends and school staff, or later at home with their family.
For each GCSE, a student will receive a number grade ranging from 9 - the highest - to 1. Grades of 4 and up are considered a pass. Getting a 7 or higher is roughly equivalent to the old A grade.
Any students, who think there might have been a problem with how their exam papers were marked, are able to ask the exam board to review the marking. The school needs to submit the appeal on behalf of the students who do not agree with their grades.
If there are still concerns, the school can also appeal the review. The exam board will then look over its marking once again, and make a final call.
There is one final step available - which is to appeal to Ofqual, the government’s qualifications regulator. Its team will look over the exam board’s marking to make sure it is up to their standards. Ofqual can’t change the grade, but it can get the board to take one more look.
Exam boards told to grade three subjects 'more generously'
Ofqual, the government’s qualifications regulator, asked all exam boards to make some adjustments to their grading standards in three GCSE subjects this summer - computer science, French and German.
Ofqual says that students and teachers may be less familiar with the subject’s relatively new assessments and marking methods, which is why it asked exam boards to take that into consideration when setting their grade boundaries this year. The computer science GCSE has only been around since 2012. Ofqual says it has asked exam boards to award ‘more generously’ at grades 9, the top mark available, 7, equivalent to an A letter grade, and 4, the lowest passing grade.
For French, Ofqual has told exam boards to be more generous with 7s and 4s, while German GCSE markers have been told to make ‘further positive adjustments’ to grades 9, 7 and 4.
These adjustments will have a ‘small impact’ on pupils’ results in these subjects according to Ofqual and it is expected that overall GCSE results will be similar to last year’s grades.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.