GCSE Results 2024: 39 photos show Derbyshire students celebrating outstanding results

Thousands of students across Derbyshire have received GCSE results today – with many achieving top grades.
Smiles and tears of joy filled the schools as students, parents and teaching staff celebrated success, as these photos show...
1. Heritage High School
Students at Heritage High School are celebrating great GCSE results today. Photo: Heritage High School
2. Heritage High School
Students, staff and families have come together to celebrate the results of two years of hard work to secure these grades. Photo: Heritage High School
3. Heritage High School
Rebecca Lilleyman has achieved grade 9 in four of her GCSEs including combined science, history and geography. She also achieved a grade 8 in maths, PE and Spanish. Rebecca is celebrating with Deb Elsdon, the headteacher at Heritage High School in Clowne. Photo: Heritage High School
4. Heritage High School
Teagan Airey achieved grades 6 and above in 9 of her GCSEs including three grade 8s in textiles, food technology and RE. Teagan is going to Brookfields to study criminology, psychology and sociology. Photo: Heritage High School
