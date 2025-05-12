GCSE exams 2025: 17 Derbyshire secondary schools which are the hardest to get into – as students sit GCSE exams

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 12th May 2025, 14:37 BST
Here are the 17 secondary schools in Derbyshire which were the hardest to get into, based on the latest Derbyshire County Council figures.

As pupils across the country are sitting their GCSE exams, we have created a ranking of the hardest secondary schools to get into in Derbyshire.

We have looked at the number of applications submitted to all Derbyshire secondaries and at the number of students who received acceptance letters, before calculating the percentage of successful applications.

The ranking, which includes all schools with a success rate lower than 50 per cent, is based on the latest Derbyshire County Council figures, which show admission figures for the 2023/2024 academic year.

The list does not include Derby schools.

Here are the 17 secondary schools in Derbyshire which were the hardest to get into, based on the latest Derbyshire County Council figures.

1. 17 hardest secondary schools to get into

Here are the 17 secondary schools in Derbyshire which were the hardest to get into, based on the latest Derbyshire County Council figures. Photo: Google/ Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
John Flamsteed Community School in Denby is the most oversubscribed school in Derbyshire, according to latest data. The school saw 402 students applying for 120 spaces meaning a success rate of 30 per cent.

2. John Flamsteed Community School, Denby

John Flamsteed Community School in Denby is the most oversubscribed school in Derbyshire, according to latest data. The school saw 402 students applying for 120 spaces meaning a success rate of 30 per cent. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Netherthorpe School took the second place with application success rate of 37 per cent. The secondary, located at Ralph Road in Staveley, saw 456 applications submitted in 2023/2024 for 170 places available.

3. Netherthorpe School

Netherthorpe School took the second place with application success rate of 37 per cent. The secondary, located at Ralph Road in Staveley, saw 456 applications submitted in 2023/2024 for 170 places available. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
David Nieper Academy at Grange Street in Alfreton took the third place with the success rate of 39 per cent. The school received 358 applications but had only 140 places available.

4. David Nieper Academy, Alfreton

David Nieper Academy at Grange Street in Alfreton took the third place with the success rate of 39 per cent. The school received 358 applications but had only 140 places available. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshireDerbyshire County CouncilDerby
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice