As pupils across the country are sitting their GCSE exams, we have created a ranking of the hardest secondary schools to get into in Derbyshire.

We have looked at the number of applications submitted to all Derbyshire secondaries and at the number of students who received acceptance letters, before calculating the percentage of successful applications.

The ranking, which includes all schools with a success rate lower than 50 per cent, is based on the latest Derbyshire County Council figures, which show admission figures for the 2023/2024 academic year.

The list does not include Derby schools.

17 hardest secondary schools to get into Here are the 17 secondary schools in Derbyshire which were the hardest to get into, based on the latest Derbyshire County Council figures.

John Flamsteed Community School, Denby John Flamsteed Community School in Denby is the most oversubscribed school in Derbyshire, according to latest data. The school saw 402 students applying for 120 spaces meaning a success rate of 30 per cent.

Netherthorpe School Netherthorpe School took the second place with application success rate of 37 per cent. The secondary, located at Ralph Road in Staveley, saw 456 applications submitted in 2023/2024 for 170 places available.