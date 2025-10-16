GBH charge against Chesterfield man dropped – after child, aged two, hospitalised with head injury
The charge – Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent – was dropped following a plea hearing at Derby Crown Court on Monday. It is unclear why the charge has been discontinued at this stage.
Aidan Martin, 22, had previously appeared before a judge at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on September 16, entering no plea to the charge and was later released on court bail.
The charge followed an incident on September 14 when police received reports that a two-year-old child had been taken to Chesterfield Royal Hospital with a serious head injury. Martin, of North Side, New Tupton, was arrested and subsequently charged with GBH.
A 29 -year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of causing the assault of a child, however she was bailed pending further enquiries.