Singing, dancing and laughs aplenty brought the feelgood atmosphere to Stand Road Park to brighten up a grey day.

The stars shone on the main stage as they rolled out a hit parade of much-loved songs to hundreds of revellers. In the cabaret tent, the queens rocked fabulous outfits and hair-dos as they shared their wicked wit, sensational singing and dynamic dancing.

Chesterfield Pride, the region’s largest LGBTQ+ celebration, offered a safe space for everyone to express themselves. Rapper Honey G said: “We fight for so many things in life but most importantly we want to fight for things like equality, we want to fight against homophobia, we fight against racism and I want to send my love out to all of the LGBTQ community. Every single one of you stands for something, every single one of you is included today.”

The family-friendly event had live music spanning five decades – introducing the younger generation to songs from the Eighties and older attendees to more recent hits that may have escaped their notice.

A mass dance around the park as Black Lace star Dene Michael belted out Do The Conga was among the memorable sights of the day. On stage, Lady Gaga tribute artist Donna Marie’s pyro bra shooting fireworks was a show-stopping finale to Poker Face.

Nineties boy band 911 were worthy headliners, putting on a great performance of crowd-pleasing songs such as Gonna Make This A Night To Remember, A Little Bit More and Bodyshakin, as well as dancing up a storm. Lead singer Lee Brennan shared his previous memory of appearing on stage in Chesterfield when he starred in Aladdin in 2016 and spent the last few shows on crutches after damaging his cartilage.

Pop trio Supersister looked super happy to be back on a big stage and performing their noughties hits Coffee and Shopping. Group member Tina Peacock said: “This is pretty much a hometown gig for us. I work down the road, can I hear anyone from Musicstyling or Imagesound?” The roar from a nearby group, wearing Supersister T-shirts, confirmed that the Chesterfield fan club were there in force. Supersister were presented with a personalised Chesterfield football shirt by event organiser Dan Walker to celebrate their appearance at Pride after Dan’s lengthy campaign to get them onto the bill eventually succeeded.

Headlining the cabaret tent, Myra DuBois proved a wickedly funny queen who commanded the stage and took no prisoners. She played up to her audience and had everyone shrieking with laughter with her observations on Chesterfield and its ‘bent’ church, before reminding us that her hometown Rotherham was just a short train ride away for anyone who wanted an upgrade! Myra’s sparkling wit was complemented by a volley of songs including Money Money Money, Big Spender and I Will Survive.

Chesterfield’s very own Miss Toxia made a hometown Pride debut, dressed in a scarlet latex body suit and matching thigh-high boots, to dance to hot numbers including Britney Spears’ Toxic on the cabaret stage.

All in all, a wonderful day that proved variety really is the spice of life.

Around 20 acts in eight hours of non-stop live entertainment for a tenner that I’d paid the day before….now that’s what I call great value for money.

