A Chesterfield musician has raised thousands of pounds for the work of Ashgate Hospice, which helped care for her mother during her final days.

Katy Strudwick held the Gala Concert at the Cavendish Hall, Edensor, in memory of her Mother, Jill Runham, and to raise money for Ashgate Hospice.

Katy said: “December 2023 marks 10 years since my Mum died and Ashgate Hospice cared for her so brilliantly in her last couple of weeks with us. The support and love that Mum gave me and my siblings was something we will always be very grateful for. I realise how lucky I am to be able to do what I do with my music, and a huge part of that is thanks to the encouragement and support she gave me. Putting on the Gala Concert was a way for me to say thank you to Ashgate Hospice.

“As a family we were lucky to be able to access the help and excellent service of nursing care and knowledge at Ashgate Hospice when Mum’s cancer became too much for us to manage as a family. The care and support that we got every day from everyone who worked or volunteered at the Hospice was something we will never forget.

Katy Strudwick. Photo: Ian Boler Photography

“I had the idea of organising a gala concert in early 2023. I wanted to play some flute pieces that meant a lot to me and my Mum, but I also wanted to share the evening with other performers to create a real mix of music and entertainment.”

Katy was lucky enough to get West End star Savannah Stevenson (best known for playing Glinda in Wicked) and the Equinox Saxophone Ensemble from Nottingham to come along to perform too. With Andrew Marples providing the expert piano accompaniment for Katy and Savannah, there was an amazing line up, with music from all eras and styles.

The concert was a huge success with a sold out venue. People braved the snow and were treated not only to an evening of music, but a welcome glass of fizz with beautiful food and drink served at the interval, provided so generously by Libby’s of Chatsworth Road and Franklin & Sons.

Ashgate Hospice is in Old Brampton, Chesterfield, and offers a whole range of services to the local community but the Hospice is only funded by charitable donations. They provide palliative and end-of-life care, free of charge to people aged 18 and over. While their purpose is to provide care to those with life-limiting illnesses, the Hospice doesn’t only begin their work at the very end of someone’s life. They can help improve quality of life soon after a terminal diagnosis as well as supporting people’s loved ones.

West End star Savannah Stevenson. Photo: Ian Boler Photography

Katy’s concert has raised over £3,750 so far, which will help families continue to access the Hospice’s services when they need them. As well as raising money through ticket sales and a Facebook fundraiser, there was a raffle at the concert with prizes including donations from local businesses Casa & Adam’s Happy Hens.