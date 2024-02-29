Future of The Body Shop outlets in Chesterfield, South Normanton and Derby
The shops at Irongate in Chesterfield, East Midlands Designer Outlet in South Normanton and Intu Derby will remain open.
Seventy-five branches across the country will shut and 489 jobs will go over the next four to six weeks. Seven shops were closed immediately a fortnight ago.
Administrators have said that after years of unprofitability the current store portfolio is no longer viable.
Tony Wright, joint administrator, said: “In taking swift action to right-size The Body Shop UK store portfolio, we have stabilised the business and are providing the best opportunity for this iconic brand to have a long-term, sustainable future. The UK business continues to trade in administration, and we remain fully focused on exploring all options to take the business forward.”
Disappointing sales at Christmas resulted in private equity investor Aurelius calling in the administrators in mid February. Aurelius acquired The Body Shop in November 2023.