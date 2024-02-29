News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Future of The Body Shop outlets in Chesterfield, South Normanton and Derby

Retail outlets of The Body Shop in Chesterfield, South Normanton and Derby have been spared the axe in the latest round of cuts.
By Gay Bolton
Published 29th Feb 2024, 16:17 GMT
Updated 29th Feb 2024, 16:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The shops at Irongate in Chesterfield, East Midlands Designer Outlet in South Normanton and Intu Derby will remain open.

Seventy-five branches across the country will shut and 489 jobs will go over the next four to six weeks. Seven shops were closed immediately a fortnight ago.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Administrators have said that after years of unprofitability the current store portfolio is no longer viable.

Most Popular
The Body Shop in Irongate, Chesterfield will remain openThe Body Shop in Irongate, Chesterfield will remain open
The Body Shop in Irongate, Chesterfield will remain open

Tony Wright, joint administrator, said: “In taking swift action to right-size The Body Shop UK store portfolio, we have stabilised the business and are providing the best opportunity for this iconic brand to have a long-term, sustainable future. The UK business continues to trade in administration, and we remain fully focused on exploring all options to take the business forward.”

Disappointing sales at Christmas resulted in private equity investor Aurelius calling in the administrators in mid February. Aurelius acquired The Body Shop in November 2023.

Related topics:The Body ShopChesterfieldDerby