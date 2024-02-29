Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The shops at Irongate in Chesterfield, East Midlands Designer Outlet in South Normanton and Intu Derby will remain open.

Seventy-five branches across the country will shut and 489 jobs will go over the next four to six weeks. Seven shops were closed immediately a fortnight ago.

Administrators have said that after years of unprofitability the current store portfolio is no longer viable.

The Body Shop in Irongate, Chesterfield will remain open

Tony Wright, joint administrator, said: “In taking swift action to right-size The Body Shop UK store portfolio, we have stabilised the business and are providing the best opportunity for this iconic brand to have a long-term, sustainable future. The UK business continues to trade in administration, and we remain fully focused on exploring all options to take the business forward.”