Funeral held for Killamarsh victims John Paul and Lacey Bennett

Lacey and John Paul Bennett were killed alongside their mum and friend during an attack in Killamarsh, Derbyshire

The children’s father, Jason Bennett, requested that the details for the funeral were not shared so that family and friends of the children could grieve in private and pay their respects to the youngsters.

Members of the Killamarsh community offered their support for Jason via social media, who issued a plea for help ahead of the service.

He arranged for people to join him in singing a song he always sang with his children at a certain time as a tribute.

Lacey Bennett, 11, and John Paul Bennett, 13, died alongside their mum, Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11, at a property on Chandos Crescent in Killamarsh at around 7.25am on September 19.

John Paul and Lacey’s funeral took place just two days after the funeral for the mother, which was held at at St Giles Parish Church in Killamarsh.

A man named as Damien Bendall has been charged with four counts of murder in relation to the Killamarsh deaths.

An inquest opening at Chesterfield Coroner's Court on September 27 heard a relative of Bendall had called Dorset Police to say the defendant had sustained a self-inflicted stab wound.

Area coroner Peter Nieto was told officers were met by Bendall at the address and, following a further conversation with the suspect, entered the house where they found the bodies of the four victims.