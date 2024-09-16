Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 14-year-old swimmer from Bolsover is swapping the swimming pool for a bicycle as he raises money for Chesterfield Royal Hospital’s children’s outpatient department known as the Den.

Young fundraiser Hayden Hudson will be raising money for the hospital by cycling 22 miles from his home in Bolsover to Clumber Park on September 22.

The swimmer, who has been diagnosed with ADHD and autism, is hoping to raise £500 for the Den children’s outpatient department, from which he has been receiving care from since he was three years old.

Hayden’s mother, Tracey Hudson said: “Hayden loves fundraising and loves helping other people. I’m very proud of him.”

On his bike ride, Hayden will be joined by his brother-in-law, with support from his mother following in a car.

It is hoped that the money Hayden raises will go towards setting up a separate quieter area within the Den, specifically for older children and those that struggle with large, loud crowds.

Due to his autism, Hayden also struggles with loud, crowded areas, which can make visiting the Den difficult for him. He often has to wait outside with Tracey or be taken into a sensory room before his appointments.

Tracey said: “The department actually asked Hayden ‘what do you think would help you to be able to stay in our waiting area’. He said if there was an area that is closed off from the younger children with something for older children to do.

“It’s nice to see that Den does have an understanding of my son's condition. To actually acknowledge that they’ve got some older patients coming in as well who’s needs may be different, it’s really good. I’d like to say a big thank you to the Den for being so good with Hayden and for supporting him.”

Play Specialist Team Leader Jenny Reaney at Chesterfield Royal Hospital said: “We would like to say thank you to Hayden – his cycle ride and dedication will help so many young people throughout Chesterfield and Derbyshire and allow them to access our care and services in comfort and with as little stress as possible. Hayden is a real role model and should be very proud of himself. We will be cheering him on! Thank you Hayden for thinking of others and thank you for your efforts.”

Over the past few years, Hayden has raised around £10,000 for various charities and organisations. Last year he received a British Citizen Youth Award for his fundraising efforts.

In July, he competed in national swimming competitions, coming away with one gold and two bronze medals. Because of his success on the national stage, the 14-year-old has been identified by Swim England as a potential Olympic swimmer.

Donations to support Hayden’s bike ride can be made on his Justgiving page.