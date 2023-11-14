The fundraising mum of a Derbyshire footballer, killed when he was attacked on a night out, has died from cancer four years after the death of her son.

Jordan Sinnott, 25, died from his injuries after he was assaulted by three men on a night out in January 2020. His heartbroken mum Melanie Tait was made chairperson of a charitable trust set up in Jordan's name by his grieving fiancée Kelly Bossons.

Melanie helped to raise money for the trust, set up to help disadvantaged youngsters get involved in sport, by jumping out of a plane earlier this year. But in a heartbreaking post on social media, the charity confirmed Melanie died over the weekend.

The Jordan Sinnott Foundation Trust posted on Facebook: "It’s with the heaviest of hearts we would like to share the devastating news that yesterday after a long fight with Cancer, our beautiful Melanie has gained her wings. We are utterly heartbroken and our family ask that privacy is respected during this difficult time. Give Jord a big cuddle from us Mel, we love you both unconditionally. Rest in Peace."

Jordan Sinnott played as a midfielder for clubs including Chesterfield, Alfreton Town and Matlock Town before his tragic death

Jordan, who played as a midfielder for clubs including Chesterfield, Alfreton Town and Matlock Town, died after he was set on by thugs during a night out in Retford, Notts., on January 25 2020.

A murder trial heard Kai Denovan told Jordan he was a “good-looking lad” who would have “no trouble pulling girls”, unlike himself who was “fat and ginger”. Believing he was joining in the banter, Jordan joked: “Yes, I can see that”. Denovan, who had drunk five pints of Stella, two pints of Strongbow and three double Southern Comfort and lemonades, punched him.

Jordan and his pals left the pub but Denovan and Cameron Matthews, 21, hit him despite his willingness to apologise.

Matthews floored the semi-pro footballer, son of ex-Bradford and Crystal Palace ace Lee Sinnott, leaving him with a fractured skull. He died of brain damage hours later.

Denovan was jailed for 11 years for manslaughter after a trial at Nottingham Crown Court. Matthews, 21, who admitted manslaughter, got eight years.