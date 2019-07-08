Fundraising appeal launched for children of 'truly amazing' Chesterfield mum who died suddenly aged 32

Laura Norris passed away on July 1.
The community have rallied round to raise funds for the four children of a young Chesterfield mum who passed away suddenly aged just 32.

Laura Norris, described as 'caring, thoughtful and just so kind' by her devastated family and friends, died on July 1 at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

A Just Giving page has been launched in her memory, the proceeds of which will be put into a trust fund for her four children, aged 11, nine, seven and five.

Brother Andy Norris paid tribute to his sister, telling the Derbyshire Times: "Laura didn't have much but whatever she did have, she shared with others.

"She worked hard and adored her children. She was caring, thoughtful and just so kind. A really bubbly and generous person.

"We are a close family and taking each day as it comes. We are just trying to cope as best we can."

More tributes have flooded in for Laura, who worked part-time at a pub and volunteered as a teaching assistant, on social media.

Maggie Stevens said: "What a beautiful, caring young woman this world has lost."

Sarah Bell said: "Sending love to all of Laura’s family and friends and thinking of her children. Heartbreaking and tragic."

Laura's funeral will be held at Chesterfield Crematorium on July 17 at 10:10am, followed by a wake at The Olde House.

You can donate to the Just Giving appeal here: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lets-help-laura

