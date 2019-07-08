Fundraising appeal launched for children of 'truly amazing' Chesterfield mum who died suddenly aged 32

The community have rallied round to raise funds for the four children of a young Chesterfield mum who passed away suddenly aged just 32.

Laura Norris, described as 'caring, thoughtful and just so kind' by her devastated family and friends, died on July 1 at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

A Just Giving page has been launched in her memory, the proceeds of which will be put into a trust fund for her four children, aged 11, nine, seven and five.

Brother Andy Norris paid tribute to his sister, telling the Derbyshire Times: "Laura didn't have much but whatever she did have, she shared with others.

MORE NEWS: Inquest to open into death of Ambergate teenager

"She worked hard and adored her children. She was caring, thoughtful and just so kind. A really bubbly and generous person.

"We are a close family and taking each day as it comes. We are just trying to cope as best we can."

More tributes have flooded in for Laura, who worked part-time at a pub and volunteered as a teaching assistant, on social media.

Maggie Stevens said: "What a beautiful, caring young woman this world has lost."

Sarah Bell said: "Sending love to all of Laura’s family and friends and thinking of her children. Heartbreaking and tragic."

Laura's funeral will be held at Chesterfield Crematorium on July 17 at 10:10am, followed by a wake at The Olde House.

You can donate to the Just Giving appeal here: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lets-help-laura

MORE NEWS: Plea for thieves to return Bolsover defibrillator