Fundraiser set up for injured Bolsover dad left unable to work after horror motorbike crash

Paul Rodgers pictured with wife Kayleigh and two children, five-year-old Keira and Clark, aged two

Paul Rodgers was out on a weekly ride with Chrome Hill Chapter, a Harley Davidson owners group, when he was struck by a car in Arkwright shortly before 6pm on Wednesday, February 2.

He suffered multiple injuries, including a broken femur and humerus, and has already undergone surgery to pin his leg.

Doctors are optimistic the dad-of-two might be able to fully walk again in six weeks although say his recovery could take between nine and 12 months.

Paul Rodgers pictured being treated at the side of the road after the accident on Wednesday, February 2 (photo used with permission)

Paul, from Bolsover, is a self-employed builder and will be unable to work while he recovers from his injuries.

As a result, his wife Kayleigh has now launched a fundraising page to help boost Paul’s morale and ease any money worries for the young family.

Kayleigh, 32, said: “Paul loves riding and we have been to France a few times on motorbiking holidays.

Paul Rodgers and Chrome Hill Chapter, a Harley Davidson owners group,

"He is a builder/plasterer and works with my dad, Richard Yeates. We are both self-employed and there isn’t much in the way of sick pay if we are off sick.

"We have two young children, five-year-old Keira and Clark, aged two. He is the main breadwinner in our house and pays all the household bills.

"I set the Just Giving page up as Paul was stressing about how we would manage to pay the bills without him working while laid on the side of the road awaiting the ambulance.

"Insurance will come eventually but doesn’t help us for the next few months so any help is wonderful.”

She added: “He mentioned being stressed about money again this morning and I wanted to be able to show him the help we have had from the local community so he can concentrate on his recovery.

"I work part time so I can do the school runs. I can’t even work more hours as Paul won’t be well enough to do the school run while he is off as he won’t be able to drive, walk or anything much for the foreseeable.

"I am gobsmacked and humbled by the response we have had so far. I can’t thank everyone enough for their donations and messages of support.”

To support Paul and his family, click here.