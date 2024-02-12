Fundraiser launched to restore Derbyshire heritage railway line after landslide
Ecclesbourne Valley Railway has halted trains to Duffield Station – and a fundraiser has been launched to aid restoration efforts.
The landslide near the railway's southern end was an unexpected occurrence, caused by uncontrollable factors.
Representatives of the railway reached out to the community, highlighting the significance of the local attraction.
Railway engineers have devised a plan to realign the track away from the landslide, enabling trains to resume operations and passengers to once again experience the beauty of the valley in its entirety. However, the ambitious endeavour comes with a hefty price tag, requiring £30,000 to fund the necessary repairs and track realignment.
So far the fundraiser has raised over £12,000 of its £30,000 target in just two weeks, with donors from around the country looking to support the heritage railway.
Neil Ferguson-Lee, the chairman of WyvernRail, which runs the railway, said: "The Ecclesbourne Valley Railway has always been a symbol of resilience, connecting communities and bringing joy to all who experience its charm.
"With your help, we can overcome this setback and ensure that future generations can enjoy the beauty and history the railway has to offer."
Visit https://gofund.me/0b4a922c to find out more about Operation Duffield and donate.