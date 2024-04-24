Fundraiser launched to cover funeral costs of beloved Chesterfield man with 'heart of gold' who died in town centre
Daniel, known as Danny, died last Friday (April 19) and a fundraiser has now been launched to cover his funeral costs.
Craig Atack, who has been Danny’s friend for over 30 years and set up the Just Giving page, said: “Friday was a sad day when we lost our great friend, Danny. He brought a lot of laughs, love and happiness into many of our lives. He was a lovely lad with a heart of gold and he will be sadly missed.
“I was fortunate enough to know Danny over the past 30 years and considered him as one of my close friends, I know Danny touched many people's hearts over the years and also entertained us with his daft antics, from being a pet detective, cowboy hats, T birds coats, Nerf guns and his BMX. I am asking if you can all dig deep for him one last time.”
Popular Chesterfield pub Spotted Frog on Chatsworth Road has also shared the fundraiser on their Facebook and started a collection for Danny.
Their post reads: “We are starting a collection at the Spotted Frog for all our locals that loved Danny's antics. Here is his Just Giving page. Let's dig deep guys.”
All funds collected via the fundraiser and at the pub will go towards the costs of Danny’s funeral.
Danny collapsed in Chesterfield town centre, near the former Poundstretcher store in the early hours of Friday, April 19. Emergency services were called but sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Tributes have been paid to Danny as flower bouquets and notes have been left near the Poundstretcher over the last few days. One tribute reads: “Chesterfield will never be the same without Danny.”
Messages were also paid online naming Danny a ‘legend’, an ‘amazing character’ and ‘loveable rogue’ who ‘never failed to make people laugh’.
Derbyshire Police said it is not believed that there are any suspicious circumstances to Danny’s death and a file is being prepared for the coroner.
