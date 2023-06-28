Heaven-Lei Smith, 26, of Ilkeston, will host the fundraiser for Alzheimer's Society in memory of Raymond Smith, who suffered from dementia and sadly passed away on Valentine’s day in 2010 at the age of 74.

Alzheimer's Society is a national charity that hopes to help end the devastation caused by the disease, through support and research.

Heaven-Lei, who is a mum of two little girls, said: “My granddad was my best friend and my role model. He was the funniest person that you would ever meet. He adored his kids and his grandkids. He was a very wholesome man. He always treasured what he had.”

The fundraiser will be hosted on Friday, June 30 at The Little Acorn on Awsworth Road, Ilkeston. The events planned include raffles and a cake sale, as well as a bouncy castle and face painting.

Heaven-Lei said: “It’s always been something that hits a little bit close to home since I lost my grandad when I was 12. It’s really important for me and I am doing whatever I can to get people to come along this Friday and support Alzheimer’s research.

“I decided to hold a fundraiser in a pub because grandad loved to be out at the pub and have a drink. He was a proper lad.”

The fundraiser will start at 5 pm. Those who can’t attend but would like to support Heaven-Lei’s fundraiser can donate via her Just Giving Page.

