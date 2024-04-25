Fundraiser for memorial bench in Chesterfield park to honour the memory of little boy
A Just Giving page has been created to fund a memorial bench in Somersall Park to commemorate the life Oscar Neillings.
Gilly Broo, who is organising the fundraiser on behalf of the family, said, “We are raising money to fund a memorial bench in Somersall Park to commemorate the life of our dear little friend Oscar Neillings.
"Oscar was a very keen friend of the park and was often to be found there - walking along the dam, admiring the ducks and having lots of fun on the playground, so we are hoping the bench will be installed there.”
The memorial bench has full support from the park and the council, Gilly added, “We have the full support of 'Friends of Somersall Park' and I have been in touch with the Greenspaces team at Chesterfield Borough Council which are also totally behind Oscar's memorial bench.”
Additionally, any surplus funds from the campaign will be directed to Oscar's family to support them during this difficult time.
Gilly added, "Any money over the cost of the bench will be given directly to his family: Steph, Mark, Maxwell, and Poppy to help them through this utterly devastating heartbreak.
“It is really important to them that Oscar's memory lives on.”
To support the fundraiser visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/OscarNeillings
