A fundraiser has been set up to help buy an off-road motorised wheelchair for a ‘much-loved family man, friend and colleague’ from Chesterfield.

Gary Wilkes, 57, from Chesterfield, a former window cleaner and dog agility trainer at North Derbyshire Dog Agility Club, was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a blood cancer in his bones in 2021.

While his illness was not curable, it was treatable, and in 2022 Gary received a stem cell transplant which was supposed to give him about three to five years of remission.

But this summer Gary began to feel unwell and soon found out that several tumours had developed outside his bones.

Gary Wilkes, 57, has been left paralysed overnight after cancer spread to his spine. (Photo courtesy of the family)

His life got turned upside down after one Monday morning he woke up feeling that his legs were unstable. He went straight to the hospital where it was determined that a tumour was crushing his spinal cord.

Despite being rushed to Weston Park Hospital for urgent treatment, the damage could not be reversed and within 24 hours of walking into the hospital, Gary received the devastating and life-changing news that he would never walk again.

Now Allison Rigby, Gary’s friend from the North Derbyshire Dog Agility Club, has set up a fundraiser to help finance an off-road motorised wheelchair for him.

Allison said: “Gary a much-loved family man, friend and colleague. I only met him 18 months ago when I started dog agility at the club and Gary became my trainer. He's such a nice chap to know. He is very knowledgeable and has a fantastic sense of humour. He is and has been a teacher, mentor and friend to many in the dog agility world, giving his time selflessly to help others.

"Gary was always a very active person. He used to work as a window cleaner alongside his wife Jackie, which he can no longer do. He has given the last 18 years to dog agility. He was a judge, a senior measurer and he was giving trainings in dog agility. His life is on the agility field.

"For him to go into the hospital one Monday morning and find out on Tuesday that he is paralysed was a massive change. His family, friends and everyone at the club want to try to give him a bit of mobility so he can get back onto the agility field doing what he loves.

“The waiting time for an off-road motorised wheelchair on the NHS is up to 18 months, possibly longer. Sadly, Gary simply cannot plan that far ahead.”

The fundraiser which was set up on Sunday, November 16, has already raised over £6,000.

Allison said: "Gary is so humbled by the donations that have come in. I don't think he expected it and it’s absolutely blown him away. It's blown all of us away. It's fantastic to see the generosity and kindness that people have shown.

“We don't know exactly what kind of chair he needs or what the costs will be, until Gary is assessed by the Spinal Unit. It will certainly cost much more than what we've raised so far.

“Gary has cancer which can't be cured so it’s all about giving him the best care for the future that he's got left. Any help, whether it’s sharing our appeal or donating, is much appreciated.”