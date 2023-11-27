Fundraiser for life-changing seat to help Derbyshire boy, 8, breath and manage seizures

An eight-year-old with a rare brain condition which means he can’t walk, talk, sit up or hold up his head, urgently needs a specialist seat.

Patrick Langford, 8, from Ilkeston, has a limited life expectancy and has frequent intensive care admissions for severe chest infections which can be a constant threat through the winter months. Despite two types of medication to prevent violent seizures, these are still triggered by illness and lack of sleep. Pictured with his mum Victoria.

Patrick Langford, 8, from Ilkeston, has a limited life expectancy and has frequent intensive care admissions for severe chest infections which can be a constant threat through the winter. Despite two types of medication to prevent violent seizures, these are still triggered by illness and lack of sleep.

He also needs to be fed through a tube into his stomach, has a dislocated hip, and struggles to clear his own secretions, so he can easily choke and breathe fluid into his lungs, risking more chest infections. The only place Patrick is comfortable and can easily be positioned to protect his airway is in a specialist seat called a P Pod – but after outgrowing the one he had, his family could only access an old one on loan from his school, which is far too big to support him and is falling apart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new P Pod in Patrick’s size will cost £2,284 so his mum, Victoria, turned to Newlife the Charity for Disabled Children for help. Now the charity has launched an appeal to help raise the funds necessary to provide the specialist seat. Newlife is the largest charity provider of specialist disability equipment in the UK.

Victoria is unable to leave Patrick’s side for a second and feels the responsibility of watching him for even a minute is too much to ask of his siblings, twin brother Frederick, Travis, 14, and 13-year-old Phoebe. Picture Patrick with his brother Frederick

Patrick’s mum, Victoria, said: “I’m terrified of what this winter will mean for Patrick. The P Pod we have is virtually unusable now and, as it’s too big, his head drops forward, which can cut off his airway and he can’t lift it back up himself.

“I know Patrick will suffer without a P Pod and I feel his health will deteriorate more quickly. It’s a vital piece of equipment - there are so many reasons why we need one for him that fits him. He’s in the right position to breathe, safe if he has a seizure, his posture is supported so prevents his spine curving further and he can sleep comfortably which reduces his seizures.”

Victoria is unable to leave Patrick’s side for a second and feels the responsibility of watching him for even a minute is too much to ask of his siblings, twin brother Frederick, Travis, 14, and 13-year-old Phoebe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I can’t leave him for a second at the moment – and I don’t like to ask his siblings to watch him for a minute as it’s so much responsibility for them, as anything could happen at any time with Patrick. But in a well-fitting P Pod, I know he would be safe and supported.

“It also means I’d be able to give Patrick his tube feed safely and comfortably. At the moment he has to have it on the floor as it puts less pressure on his stomach.