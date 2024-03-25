Fundraiser event at Derbyshire pub raises £973 for children’s charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The evening was hosted by and included The Melody Box Mobile Music quiz with a disco afterwards. Children enjoyed a dancing game and there were pizzas and fries available to purchase on the evening, with all proceeds from the snacks being donated to the charity. There was an aim to raise over £500 for one of the staff NOT to have her head shaved, and she was relieved to see the funds raising rapidly!

The Guess the Bear’s Name was a hit (bear pictured), with the winning answer being Charlie.

Generous local companies donated prizes towards a raffle to add to the funds raised, which included afternoon teas, salon treatments, reiki treatment, prosecco and even a life coaching session!

The aim for the fundraiser was to support The Greyhound’s manager, Jason Croft, who is running the TCS London Marathon in April for charity Childhood First, a charity who provides care, treatment and education to severely traumatised children and young people.

Jason, who is fitting in his marathon training while working long shifts in the pub, said; “I’m so grateful to everyone who has taken part in the charity event this weekend. It was a fabulous turnout and everyone’s generosity was just mind-blowing! Supporting Childhood First charity is something which is very close to my heart, so I’m bowled over with everyone who has supported me with the fund raising.

"The staff at the Greyhound worked tirelessly throughout the evening with smiles on their faces all through and it was a joy to hear so many people at the event singing, having lots of fun while at the same time making such a difference to children’s lives that have sadly experienced such trauma. Thank you again to everyone who came to the event, donated and contributed and I’ll be thinking of you all, including my wonderful fiancée Megan and son Vincent and the charity when I’m running the 26.2 miles.”