Derbyshire County Council is rolling out £1.1m of work on a new asphalting road treatment programme across 63 residential roads in the region after it has faced criticism about difficulties with potholes.

Cllr Charlotte Cupit, Cabinet Member for Highways Assets and Transport, apologised earlier in the year for the state of the county’s pothole-ridden roads which had been put down to reduced investment, ageing highways, floods and freezing conditions during the winter months.

The Conservative-controlled council will be using a process called micro asphalting which involves a liquid mix of stone, cement and bitumen applied to seal the road surface to prevent damage and to fill in potholes.

Cllr Cupit said: “It’s a way to seal the road surface against water and protect it, which will then help to extend the life of the road surface.

Pictured Is A Derbyshire County Council Worker Repairing One Of The Many Potholes On The County'S Roads, Courtesy Of Derbyshire County Council

“It’s done as more of a preventative treatment at the most cost effective time, which is why these 63 roads have been selected following assessment.

“The initial treatment settles over several weeks with traffic use to create a new road surface.”

Extensive micro asphalting will cover 92,000sq metres and will include a lot of work on roads particularly in Newbold, Chesterfield, as well as many other areas countywide.

The micro asphalt repair programme is part of the council’s ongoing highways capital programme and part of a £27m investment in roads, pavements and transport across the county this year.

Pictured Is A Derbyshire County Council Worker Completing A Pothole Repair On One Of The County'S Roads. Courtesy Of Derbyshire County Council

Micro asphalt can extend the life of a road surface by up to 10 years and improve skid resistance, according to the council.

Leaflets have been delivered to residents and temporary road warning signs are being used in areas where the micro-asphalt repairs are being carried out.

To help minimise delays during work, residents are being advised to park cars on neighbouring streets, avoid walking on affected road surfaces, take care driving on newly laid surfaces by avoiding sudden braking and manoeuvres.

Work started on July 17 and is expected to be completed by late August.

Cllr Cupit added: “Alongside this part of the programme, we are also continuing our wider programme of both full and sectional road resurfacing and pothole repairs.”

The Cabinet member for for Highways Assets and Transport has previously stated that in 2022 the council fixed 100,000 potholes and in 2023 it filled 90,000 potholes which shows it has been working hard to address problems.